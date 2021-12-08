A Christmas miracle: 109th to reopen Dec. 15

CROWN POINT — After over six months of construction, the last leg of the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project is set to be completed by Dec. 15.

During his latest Tuesday Talks, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the corridor between West Broadway and Iowa Street will be "completely open" by next Wednesday, "just in time for Christmas."

Part of the project includes INDOT replacing two signalized intersections at the Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue with roundabouts, which is known as a "dogbone" interchange. 109th was also widened to four lanes.

The road improvement work completed by Crown Point included the roundabout at Iowa Street and 109th Avenue, which opened on Oct. 19.

Uran thanked residents and local businesses for their "patience" during the construction. He said the project's "end game" is to create a safer, more efficient corridor. Uran said the changes will make current businesses more accessible and create more space for new commercial developments.