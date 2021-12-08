A Christmas miracle: 109th to reopen Dec. 15

CROWN POINT — After over six months of construction, the last leg of the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project is set to be completed by Dec. 15.
During his latest Tuesday Talks, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the corridor between West Broadway and Iowa Street will be "completely open" by next Wednesday, "just in time for Christmas."
Part of the project includes INDOT replacing two signalized intersections at the Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue with roundabouts, which is known as a "dogbone" interchange. 109th was also widened to four lanes.
The road improvement work completed by Crown Point included the roundabout at Iowa Street and 109th Avenue, which opened on Oct. 19.
Uran thanked residents and local businesses for their "patience" during the construction. He said the project's "end game" is to create a safer, more efficient corridor. Uran said the changes will make current businesses more accessible and create more space for new commercial developments.
"The days of trying to get on to I-65 where it's backed up all the way to Broadway, are going to be over," Uran said.
Crown Point's work on 109th Avenue started six years ago when the city applied for funds through the Transportation Improvement Program through NIRPC. The city faced a challenge there because of the Buckeye Pipeline. The federal transportation line had to be relocated, during which time construction could not move forward due to the sensitive nature of the project. The relocation was a $2 million investment made by the private side. The Buckeye Pipeline relocation took more than two years of negotiations, according to a previous Times report.
The work done on 109th Avenue by various agencies totals roughly $20 million. Of the $20 million, the city paid about $2 million for the improvements, Crown Point Communications/Media Manager Mary Freda said.
The portion of 109th Avenue in Winfield, which has been closed since mid-August due to work at 109th and Grand Boulevard, is also scheduled to open Dec. 15, according to a previous Times report.
Work included removing the hills from 109th Avenue; adding dedicated northbound turn lanes off 109th, and a passing lane on the south side of 109th; raising Grand to meet the new height of 109th; and adding dedicated eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto Grand going south.
The project also includes replacing a large culvert under the intersection as well as installing storm sewers along the road, Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.
During the Crown Point Tuesday Talks, City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson, announced Crown Point has officially transitioned to a computer program called New World. While the city is currently "taking baby steps" with the program, Benson said eventually residents will be able to view and pay their utility bills online.