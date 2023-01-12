A hard decision: Crown Point Plan Commission approves rental home development

CROWN POINT — After much discussion, a single family rental home development has moved forward in Crown Point.

Called ‘Canvas at Crown Point,’ the project received primary plat approval during a Monday night Plan Commission meeting. The developer, Watermark Properties, hopes to create a 176-unit single family rental development on the southeast side of East 125th Avenue and Delaware Street.

Residents and city leaders have expressed concerns about the project during multiple meetings; on Monday, Plan Commission Vice President Dan Rohaley said Canvas was “one of the hardest ones (developments) I’ve ever struggled with, ... and I’ve been doing this a long time.”

In May 2022, the Crown Point City Council approved a rezone for the project, making the entire property residential. Fourteen of the 50 acres had previously been zoned B-3, Business District.

Jon Van De Voorde, director of development for Watermark, said Canvas will feature six different house models, ranging from about 1,000 to 2,300 square feet. Watermark will handle all property maintenance, and the center of the development will be dedicated to community amenities.

Though Watermark’s prices are based on the broader housing market, Van De Voorde said the average rent is about $3,000 a month. During a May presentation, Van De Voorde said the average household income for Watermark residents is over $176,200.

Watermark currently has properties in Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, near Chicago and in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. With the tag “Forging the New American Dream,” the companies’ developments cater to young families saving up for a down payment, empty nesters and professionals who frequently relocate for work, Van De Voorde explained.

“We want to be part of this community,” Van De Voorde told the Plan Commission. “We think there is a tremendous opportunity here to bring people to this community to support Franciscan, to support the 19,200 employees in a 20-mile radius.”

Multiple commission members said they were hesitant about the project because the homes would be leased instead of owned. Despite their reservations, Rohaley said the plan commission’s hands were largely tied because Watermark meets all of the required standards.

“We’ve done this before where we really don’t want the subdivision, but if it meets all the standards, all the codes, we say no, we go to court, judge tells us we gotta do it,” Rohaley said.

‘A four-letter word’

Canvas residents have to undergo a background check and sign a highly-restrictive lease, Van De Voorde assured the commission. He also said Watermark will likely spend about $20,000 a month on maintaining the development. However, commissioners fear the property could change if it is sold.

“We know you guys have the best of intentions. We don’t know if you’re going to sell this in two years, five years, seven years and when you do sell it, what’s it gonna look like?” Rohaley asked, noting that if the property is sold, the commission “will have no control.”

Van De Voorde said Watermark does not plan on selling the development; however if the property is sold the covenants, conditions and restrictions would still be implemented.

The primary plat was ultimately approved with a vote of 5-2. Commission President John Marshall and Commissioner Scott Evorik both voted “no.”

“I don’t think this suits Crown Point very well,” Evorik said, adding that with a looming recession “I don’t see this getting $3,000- to 4,000-a-month rent, it’s just not going to happen and before you know it, this will be Section 8.”

Van De Voorde said there is “a severe lack of housing in Crown Point,” and with multiple new medical facilities being built in the area, workers will need a place to live. With all of Watermark’s strict prerequisites, Van De Voorde said that if residents are qualified enough to sign the lease, “they are going to pay rent.”

“Rent is a four-letter word, I don’t know anybody in here who’s never rented in their lives, and all of a sudden rent is Section 8 Housing?” Van De Voorde said. “Three thousand dollars a month and the qualifications that we have for our residents ensures the community stays the way it is intended to stay.”

Van De Voorde said more and more young families are looking for housing options outside the “traditional mortgage.”

Multiple commissioners said they were also worried about the project worsening existing flooding issues in the area. Van De Voorde said seven acres of the property will be dedicated to drainage, capturing water from both Canvas and the surrounding area.

