A true public servant: Crown Point mourns loss of Fire Chief

CROWN POINT — Longtime public servant and Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane died, Friday, at 57-years-old.

“Beyond his leadership with the city, Chief Crane was a member of the Crown Point family,” Mayor David Uran said. “This is a tremendous loss for our community and his family. My condolences go out to his wife, Janet, his children and grandchildren. He will be missed beyond words.”

Crane's 41 years of fire service began in his hometown of Lake Dalecarlia, where he entered the cadet program at just 16 years old. Crane's father was a volunteer firefighter, and in a 2017 interview with the Times, Crane said it was always his dream to become one as well.

Crane joined Crown Point Fire Rescue in 1992 as a volunteer firefighter. Throughout his 30-year career in Crown Point, he worked as a firefighter/paramedic, division chief and fire inspector before becoming city's first full-time fire chief to also be a certified paramedic in 2017.

After a Crown Point firefighter suggested implementing specific training for responding to calls involving children and those on the autism spectrum, "Crane happily agreed and encouraged the training not only in his department, but in the greater Region," the post said.

"He was the true definition of a public servant, answering calls for service at all hours," the post said. "We will miss hearing his booming laugh and seeing him at the station every day. Rest in peace, Chief Crane."

The city will release information on Crane's memorial once arrangements have been finalized.

