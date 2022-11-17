Additional hotels looking to locate near the Crown Point Sportsplex

CROWN POINT — Two more hotels could be joining the growing number of tourism-oriented businesses popping up around the Crown Point Sportsplex.

During a Monday night meeting, the Crown Point Plan Commission held a workshop for a Holiday Inn Express hotel proposed for 125 South Superior Drive. Joseph C. Svetanoff, of the law firm Kopka Pinkus Dolin, presented the site plan on behalf of Shah Lodging Group.

The project includes three buildings: two hotels and a commercial retail center. The Holiday Inn and the commercial space would be built first, Svetanoff said, and the second hotel would be "developed sometime in the future."

According to current plans, the Holiday Inn would consist of five stories, 110 rooms, 118 parking spaces and at least five employees. The second hotel would also be five stories and would have 96 rooms, 105 parking spaces and at least five employees.

The 6,000-square-foot commercial space would be used for either retail or dining, Svetanoff said.

South Superior Drive stretches south from 109th Avenue just west of Broadway, behind Speedway and Dunkin'. The Prairie View subdivision is to the west, and the sportsplex is west of that.

Plan Commission Vice President Dan Rohaley said the project could serve the many families that visit Crown Point for sporting tournaments.

"With the Sportsplex proximity, ... I think it's a great move for them to come in here," Rohaley said.

The project is currently just a concept plan.

"We want to keep the money in Crown Point," Svetanoff said, adding that when tourists are "spending dollars, we want them to spend them here."

If the project is approved, it will join the $12 million Hampton Inn that opened at 10850 Delaware Parkway in July 2021, becoming Crown Point's first modern hotel. The city is also moving forward with a business district at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway.

Dubbed the Beacon Hill Business District, plans for the area include a McDonald's, which broke ground in September, a Texas Roadhouse restaurant and a 112-unit TownePlace Suites hotel.

When the Beacon Hill Business District first came before the Plan Commission in April, Jeff Ban of DVG Team Inc., representing I-65 Partners, LLC, said the developers were "excited" about the area because of all the sporting events Crown Point offers.

"Texas Roadhouse's customer base is really driven by serving families," Ban explained. "One works with the other: the reason the restaurant is going there is because the hotel is going there and the reason the hotel is going there is because the restaurant is going there.”