After 1 semester, Crown Point parents voice concerns about new Bulldog Buddies preschool

The curriculum still follows the Indiana Early Learning Foundations. Standards such as being able to count to 20 and draw letters are incorporated into activities "all day long," children identify their names when they arrive, craft letters with shaving cream, count the cars they play with, track days with linear calendars and more, Terrill said.

Educational activities are presented throughout the classroom and children are invited to participate, Hardman explained.

"It's not necessarily that we are directing the instruction, but we're allowing the environment to create the instruction for the children," Hardman said. "When you are working with children at this level, you don't tell them what to do, you let them grow into where they are at ... where students enter into the activity is where they want to be and then it is up to the teacher to provoke that student by asking questions to get them to move to the next piece."

Nicole Lavin's son's language abilities have taken off since being in the Bulldog Buddies program, she said. While all children learn differently, Lavin said her son "shuts down" if he is forced to do something and learns better if he is actually interested in an activity.