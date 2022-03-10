Area residents decry proposed roundabout at U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue

ST. JOHN — Residents in the area of a proposed roundabout say they do not want it “rammed down our throats.” They want state officials to consider alternatives, including turning lanes, at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and the Troyer Group engineering firm of Mishawaka held a public hearing Wednesday at Suncrest Christian Church on the proposed intersection improvement project, which, as currently proposed, would convert the signalized intersection into a roundabout.

Construction is slated for 2024. The project would cost an estimated $2.7 million, all state funded.

Nearly 50 people attended the hearing, with most apparently agreeing with Wally Binner, who lives near the intersection and spoke against the project.

“It should matter what we as taxpayers want,” Binner said. “The sole purpose of this project can be easily achieved by simply installing turning lanes at all four corners, thus eliminating the need to destroy more agricultural land."

That would "be more cost-effective, and, more importantly, we know it will work,” Binner said.

INDOT officials report the need for the project stems from the intersection’s existing safety deficiencies. The intersection sees a high rate of traffic crashes and injuries. The current configuration has one lane in either direction, with a traditional stoplight and no turning lanes.

According to Erin Pipken, representing Troyer, from 2016 to 2020, 107 vehicular accidents were reported at that intersection. That amounts to 2.7 crashes per one million vehicles, which is twice the allowable average, Pipken said. Of those accidents, 74 were rear-enders and 10 were caused by left turns, with 37 injuries reported.

Pipken said adding turning lanes would reduce the number of accidents but not eliminate the possibility for dangerous turning movements. A roundabout, she said, would increase safety, slow traffic and make that traffic more efficient, and benefit the community.

Most of those at the hearing disagreed, citing concerns over worsening traffic with the roundabout, drainage and wetland issues, maintenance costs, impact on subdivisions and businesses, traffic backups, detours during construction, and impact on the nearby Barman Farmstead, a five-generation family-run business since 1852.

Nick Crnokrak, an engineer from Crown Point, did not believe INDOT considered all the factors, including safety. “This roundabout will not allow myself, my neighbors, or the businesses in the area, to exit their subdivision/businesses safely,” he said.

Russ Gower of Cedar Lake supported the roundabout, saying he trusted the engineers’ findings. “This is their job,” he said.

Roundabouts are becoming more commonplace in Indiana, with 256 built through 2016, according to INDOT, with the state considering a dozen more. This proposed roundabout would have two lanes along U.S. 231 and one lane along Cline Avenue.

The town of St. John is located north of the intersection; to the south is unincorporated Lake County, with the city of Crown Point to the south of that.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy both expressed their hopes that INDOT would consider alternatives to a roundabout.

“We all know something has to be done at this intersection,” Niemeyer said. “It’s not working.”

