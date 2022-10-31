Bank ATM pulled over using chains and truck, police say

CROWN POINT — An automatic teller machine was torn away from its base early Monday at a Centier Bank drive-thru lane.
Police said they arrived at the bank, 1501 S. Court St., at 12:51 a.m. and discovered that the ATM had been pulled over using chains and a truck.
The machine was still at the bank when officers arrived. Brian Thurman, Centier's physical security manager, described the incident as an attempted theft.
Thurman said no customer information was compromised and police are continuing to investigate.
