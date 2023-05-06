CROWN POINT — Susan Jangma is a big cheerleader of the city’s sports and activities.

She only had good things to say about all the offerings, including the kickoff event for the spring season:

“If you can’t find something to do in Crown Point, forget about it.”

The Crown Point grandma was among the hundreds of participants who lined the downtown square Saturday to watch the parade celebrating the return of the city’s baseball and softball season.

Jangma came in support of her granddaughter, Gwen Sheehan, who plays in the 8-and-under girls softball league for Crown Point.

“We never miss a game. She loves the sport,” Jangma said.

The parade — primarily of players, parents and coaches on foot — started in front of the Commonwealth Engineers building and ended at Bulldog Park.

It was at Bulldog Park where the Crown Point Athletics Division celebrated the Ball Diamond Sports Festival, including remarks by Mayor Pete Land.

Land welcomed the dozens of players, parents and supporters who filled the Bulldog Park auditorium after the parade.

He said the season ahead will be fantastic for those who take part in either the City of Crown Point Girls Softball league or Cal Ripken Baseball.

More than 1,000 players had signed up this season, and improvements had been made to fields and facilities, he said.

“We want our players to have the best. It will be a fantastic season," he said. "Whether its your first or last year playing, I welcome you.”

Land thanked everyone involved with sports events, from players to coaches to volunteers: “My hat is off to you.”

He also advised those in the audience to have a fun but fair season.

“Let the coaches coach, let the umps umpire and let the players play,” Land said.

Crown Point Athletics Crew leader John Stroia also thanked the attendees, particularly the parents.

He said the season will be one of “great opportunity and a lot of fun.”

At the end of the speeches, Land invited youngsters to join him on stage to officially announce the opening of the baseball/softball season.

Dozens of youngsters quickly stormed the stage. Many, including Jason Elzinga, 5, danced to provided music.

Mom Lauri Elzinga said Jason and his twin Lincoln will be playing on the White Sox T-ball team while her daughter Maddy will be playing softball.

“They are all interested in sports and all enjoying it,” she said.

Heather Fistrovich was seated near one of the outdoor propane fire pits while her son, Evan, 10, relaxed and enjoyed a snack.

Evan plays for the 10u Black travel team. He's been playing ball since he was 4 years old.

“He has a game at 11 a.m.,” Fistrovich said.

Her other three youngsters are involved in cross country, track, dance and softball, so she is always driving one of them to practices or games.

“It’s the best kind of busy,” Fistrovich said.

For more information, contact Athletics Crew leader John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or athletics@crownpoint.in.gov.