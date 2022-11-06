Blues and brews fest returns to county fairgounds

CROWN POINT — If the gray skies outside weren’t enough to give you the blues, the tunes inside the Industrial Building at the Lake County Fairgrounds were.

But eventually even those dreary skies gave way to sunshine.

The Rotary Club of Crown Point presented its 18th annual Blues, Brews, and BBQ event Saturday for an evening of blues musicians, locally brewed beer and food from local eateries.

Drew Halliar, Rotary president and event chair, was enjoying a brisket taco and pork belly taco when he described the event as unique.

“This is how we fund the philanthropic projects so we can do all that we do,” Halliar said. “It’s unique because it’s an indoor event, and we always have a great variety of bands.”

Rick Peltier, on the Rotary sponsorship committee, reported that the event had drawn 48 sponsors providing $24,300. In addition, Rotarians anticipated more than 350 presale tickets, with 1,000 people expected to attend.

“Any time you can get this many people together for a family-friendly event, it’s a good thing,” Peltier said, noting that attendance has broken records for the third straight year. That support continued, he said, even during the pandemic.

“We can only be as successful as the community helps us,” Peltier added. “The community believes in what we do, and we have been very transparent as to where the money goes. Also, people may be burned out from COVID, and we’re glad they’re spending time with us.”

Locally, the Rotary Club supports the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. The group also supports Buddy Bags, a weekend supply of food for local schoolchildren. In addition, Rotarians volunteer at a regular food distribution by Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Proceeds from the event have enabled Rotarians to fund other service projects. These include Shoes for Kids, which last year provided 175 pairs of shoes for needy area children.

In addition, the Rotary has supported Dolly Parton’s Imagination Early Literacy program, which in 2021 provided 466 children with free books.

Over the years, Rotarians have distributed 21,698 books to 456 preschoolers through Imagination Library. An additional 479 children have “graduated” from the program.

The service club also sponsors youth leadership camps for high school students and is also involved in Polio Plus, supporting the global effort to eradicate polio.

Additional Rotary dollars support Flowers Bay Library in Roatán, Honduras, promoting reading and healthy lifestyles in the poor island community.

In honor of the Honduran library, Crown Brewing of Crown Point, which annually prepares a new beer for the Rotary benefit, brewed Roatán beer, an exclusive concoction only served at the event. The special beer, a darker brew, uses vanilla, coffee and cinnamon.

“I love it,” said Rotarian Dave Giedemann. ”It’s very hardy. You have to like coffee to like it.”

For food, the menu included a variety of tacos, from pulled pork to jalapeño cheddar. In addition to chili, vendors offered hard-scooped ice cream and sandwiches such as the Buffalo Bills and Noble Swine.

As to music, Gerry Hundt, of Chicago, opened the entertainment. A blues musician for 24 years, he commented, “People like the blues because it is universal. We’ve all been happy, all been sad. We’ve all wanted to have a good time.”

Blues lovers agreed.

Leigh Flenzewski, of Crown Point, came with husband, Vince. “This is our night out,” she said. “Blues is about feeling, not just listening. It tells a story.”

Monette Siple, of Cedar Lake, was among the first attendees. “Blues is about soul. It’s a feeling,” she said. “It’s in the heart.”

Evelyn Norris, of Homewood, Illinois, places blues at the “root of all American music.” She added, “I love the storytelling. It’s about everyday life.”

Craig Holloway, of Dyer, considers himself a blues fan.

“The blues is always something relatable,” he said. “We’ve all had trials and tribulations, and that’s all part of the story.”

PHOTOS: Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point players walk off the field as the Lafayette Jefferson players celebrate in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Lafayette Jefferson's Alexander Juarez Gonzalez intercepts a pass intended for Crown Point's Raymond Santiago in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point fans show their disappointment as Crown Point loses to Lafayette Jefferson in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point's Boedy Burandt runs for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point's Raymond Santiago is chased by Lafayette Jefferson's Jasiah Powers in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point's Boedy Burandt scores late in the fourth quarter in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point players celebrate a touchdown by Boedy Burandt in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Lafayette Jefferson's Jayden Scowden breaks up a pass to Crown Point's Landen Delich in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point's JJ Johnson dives in for a touchdown in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan breaks free in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final. Uploaded-images Lafayette Jefferson at Crown Point in Class 6A Sectional 1 final Crown Point's Landen Delich grabs a pass from JJ Johnson in the in Class 6A Sectional 1 final.