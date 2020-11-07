Brush fire burns up to 4 acres in Crown Point; several agencies respond, chief says

CROWN POINT — A brush fire burned up to four acres of land in Crown Point, prompting several agencies to converge in the area.

At 2:50 p.m. firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Clark Street, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane.

Crane said the fire began as residents open burning in their backyard, but the fire spread to the surrounding forested area. Firefighters had a challenge with the area being hilly and thick with brush and trees, having to use all-terrain vehicles to get to the flames.

Firefighters from Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Merrillville, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Lake Dale battled the blaze for 1 ½ hours, Crane said. A section of Clark Street near the fire was temporarily blocked off by Lake County sheriff's police, but reopened by 5 p.m.

The fire was put out and it is estimated up to four acres had burned. There were no injuries and no structures or vehicles were affected by the fire. Crane reminded residents of the dangers of open burning, which could lead to large fires spreading to brush-filled areas and homes.