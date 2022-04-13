Burger King reopening, Sonic coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Almost 2 1/2 years ago a fire forced the Burger King located on North Main Street to close its doors. Now reconstruction is underway, and in the next few months Crown Point residents will once again be able to "smell that flame-broiled burger," Mayor David Uran said.

"I know this is breaking news — they are working on Burger King," Uran announced during his monthly meeting with residents, "Tuesday Talks with Mayor Uran."

About 40 people gathered in the 120,000-square-foot Sparta Dome, part of the Crown Point Sportsplex, for the meeting, which was also livestreamed on Facebook.

Questions about the much-anticipated Burger King reopening have been swirling for months. While there is no set reopening date, Uran said the project should be complete "in a couple of months."

"We knew that Burger King was something everybody was very worried about, so that is coming very soon," Uran said.

Another fast food staple will also be coming to Crown Point. Uran said the Sonic planned for 896 N. Superior Drive will be opening this spring. After some back and forth on the design of the building, the Crown Point Plan Commission approved the drive-in restaurant in March 2021.

Uran said that COVID-related supply chain issues have delayed construction but that the Sonic will likely open in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.