Crown Point hosting Cal Ripken 10-and-under World Series

CROWN POINT — Young athletes from around the world will fill Crown Point for the 2023 Cal Ripken 10-and-under World Series.

The 10U World Series will kick-off Friday at 4 p.m. with an opening ceremony held at Bulldog Park. The official ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. At 7:30, all 24 teams will head to the Cal Ripken Fields for the finals of the skills competition.

The initial skills competition will occur during the day on Friday; competition finalists will be announced during the opening ceremony. The skills competition consists of a homerun derby, a speed relay, an accuracy competition and an around the horn team defense competition.

The official games begin Saturday morning at 10. Joel Boomsma, vice president of Crown Point Youth Baseball, explained that for the first four days, pool play will go from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; on Wednesday bracket play begins with pool play determining a 12-team championship bracket, as well as a 12-team iron bracket. The championship game will be played Saturday, Aug. 12.

A total of 59 games will be played over the course of eight days. The games will take place at the Cal Ripken Fields, located at 341 W. North St.

All of the games will be streamed live on regionsports.com. A list of all participating teams is available at cpcalripken.sportngin.com.

Hammond hosted the 10U world series in 2017. Cal Ripken Baseball is a division of the Babe Ruth League.

“The City of Crown Point is thrilled to be the host city for this event. Our Cal Ripken league leadership does an outstanding job every year to ensure our kids have the best possible fields, experiences and competition,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said in an email statement. “I am incredibly proud of everyone for getting the World Series here.”