Cancer care center could be coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — After opening a stroke and rehabilitation center in Crown Point in 2019, Community Healthcare System is looking to add a cancer care facility next door.

David Otte of the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana presented the project during a recent Plan Commission workshop. Plans show the cancer center, proposed for 10285 Broadway Ave., being three stories tall and 48,000 square feet. Otte said the center will cover about 6 acres and feature 181 parking spaces and healing gardens.

The building design features steel and a lot of glass.

"Light promotes healing, so we want to let as much natural light into the facility as possible," Otte explained.

Commissioner Laura Sauerman said she would like to see a design with more masonry; she wanted the facility to complement buildings along Broadway.

Multiple commissioners had concerns about the increased traffic the center could bring to the area. Otte said Community Foundation NWI would "definitely be willing to do a traffic study" to see whether a traffic light is warranted.

“It’s exciting to see that you guys are headed in this direction," Commissioner Richard Day said. "Anytime we have our medical community expanding, it’s going to be good for the community."

Using feedback from the commission, Community Foundation will revise the design before drafting a site plan. Once complete, the site plan will go to the commission for approval.

Community Healthcare is the latest medical facility to set its sights on Crown Point.

UChicago Medicine broke ground on a $121 million micro-hospital in August. The two-story building near I-65 and 109th Avenue will feature an emergency department, a short-stay inpatient unit, a comprehensive cancer center, an imaging center, an outpatient surgery center and lab services. The micro-hospital is slated to be completed in spring 2024.

Franciscan Health is also in the midst of constructing a full-service hospital at Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.

