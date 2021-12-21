Candy Cane Lane has sweetened Christmas for decades in Crown Point

"There's a steady stream of traffic," Fulk said. "It's pretty widely visited from people from Lake and Porter counties. People who move away come to see it again when they come back for the holidays. Sometimes nursing homes bring buses full of residents to see it."

Candy Cane Lane's reputation is known far and wide.

"If I go to a store and they want my address and I tell them Holton Ridge, they say, 'isn't that Candy Cane Lane?'" he said. "And people have heard of Candy Cane Lane even if they don't know where it is."

It remains a cherished tradition.

"When I was a kid my father took me around in front of each house to see what they were doing," Fulk said. "It's still gratifying to see. If you want to see an old-fashioned holiday effort to celebrate Christmas, I find it pretty spectacular. Don't let the traffic scare you. We like it when cars stop and welcome the visitors."

He hopes Candy Cane Lane will continue to delight future generations every Christmas season.