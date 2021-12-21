Candy Cane Lane has sweetened Christmas for decades in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Many people get caught up in the holiday spirit and go all out decorating their houses for Christmas.
But it's rare when an entire block coordinates Christmas decorations.
Candy Cane Lane in Crown Point is no ordinary block. It's been described as a "neighborhood light extravaganza" that's been ongoing for more than half a century.
Every December, Holton Ridge is transformed by the magic of the season. Visitors come from far and wide to see candy canes, countless lights, reindeer inflatables, a leg lamp from "A Christmas Story" and a Nativity scene nestled in a towering Christmas tree at the end of the cul-de-sac.
"I think the people on the street have been very purposeful in trying to keep it going given how popular it is," said Scott Fulk, one of the longest-tenured homeowners on the block. "When new people come on the block, they know what we do for Christmas and want to be part of it."
Contrary to urban legend, there's no covenant that requires that new homeowners participate.
"There's nothing like that. It's voluntary," Fulk said. "We've had houses go dark. A few are dark right now. It's usually personal reasons. People have had personal reasons not to decorate. Somebody might be away for the winter, or too old."
The vast majority of houses on the block are all lit up, often with scenes of Santa and reindeer or other Christmas decorations in the front yard. It's an annual tradition that's continued long past most of the people who started it.
"My mother and I are the last of the original families who were there when it started," Fulk said. "When I was a kid in the 1960s, they put red reflecting tape all around the streetlamps. Now the city puts it on the streetlight posts and many of the decorations involve candy canes."
The exact origin of Candy Cane Lane is obscured in the hot cocoa mist of history.
"All the neighbors were pretty close," Fulk said. "We don't remember exactly whose idea it was. But everybody thought it was a great idea. It was a true neighborhood effort. We would meet in basements to plan it out."
People flocked to see it almost right away.
"It was pretty successful right off the bat," Fulk said. "Word got out."
It's only grown in popularity over the years.
"It became part of the Holiday Tour of Lights for Crown Point," he said. "The trolley goes down the street three or four times a night. Whenever it's lit up, there's a lot of traffic."
The decorations vary every holiday season.
"It's different every year," Fulk said. "People add things or subtract things. The man who lives next to me bought this enormous inflatable Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. It takes up almost the whole front yard. People get out to take pictures with it."
Paul and Donna Bremer take the lead, writing a newsletter. But there's no central coordination.
"Each family does their own thing," Fulk said. "Some are heavy into lights. Some are into inflatables. Some do more simple things like an old-fashioned Santa cutout. Nobody tells them what to do."
New homeowners are often the most enthusiastic.
"The new families go all out," he said. "Older families often can't get on ladders to hang lights on the gutters. The younger families are out with ladders. They decorate more and more. They want to make everything look nice and put on a good show for people. They know the expectations. They don't want to be a disappointment."
The lights typically go on at dark and stay on to about 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. Most visitors cruise down the block in their cars, but many get out to walk around or take pictures.
"There's a steady stream of traffic," Fulk said. "It's pretty widely visited from people from Lake and Porter counties. People who move away come to see it again when they come back for the holidays. Sometimes nursing homes bring buses full of residents to see it."
Candy Cane Lane's reputation is known far and wide.
"If I go to a store and they want my address and I tell them Holton Ridge, they say, 'isn't that Candy Cane Lane?'" he said. "And people have heard of Candy Cane Lane even if they don't know where it is."
It remains a cherished tradition.
"When I was a kid my father took me around in front of each house to see what they were doing," Fulk said. "It's still gratifying to see. If you want to see an old-fashioned holiday effort to celebrate Christmas, I find it pretty spectacular. Don't let the traffic scare you. We like it when cars stop and welcome the visitors."
He hopes Candy Cane Lane will continue to delight future generations every Christmas season.
"I think it's been so successful over the years because of a group effort," he said. "It's fun, especially when it's cold out. It's appreciated by the city. We're trying to keep it going. There's no signs of it slowing down."