CROWN POINT — The weekly Crown Point Car Cruise returns to Bulldog Park for the 2023 season Thursday. Held from 4-8 p.m., the car cruise will happen every Thursday from June 1 through Sept. 28. Live entertainment and food vendors will be present.

“We are excited to have the car cruise back at Bulldog Park,” Crown Point Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse said. “This event marks the beginning of summer for Crown Point, and we can’t wait to welcome the community back to Bulldog Park to see classic cars and enjoy music from local bands.”

The park is located at 183 S. West St.

A portion of the City of Crown Point’s Summer Concert Series will take place during the car cruise, with Scott Wielgos and The Relics set to kick off the 2023 series Thursday. Frank Ruvoli and The Highway Band will play July 13; Angelo Ciccio and Jessi & The Fizz will take the stage Aug. 31; Thrown Together and The Crawpuppies will close out the car cruise on Sept. 28.

The car cruise also will feature seasonal vendors Damos Dogs and Crown Creamery. The Korner Taqueria will be at the car cruise June 8, June 22, July 20 and July 27. The Cheesy Food Truck will be at the car cruise June 1, July 6, July 13 and Aug. 31.

Participants should arrive at Bulldog Park no earlier than 4 p.m.; cars will not be let in earlier than that time. Visitor parking will not be permitted in the Chase Bank parking lot before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., only visitors are permitted to park in the lot. No classic car parking is permitted in the Chase Bank parking lot.

The car cruise will move to Wittenberg Village, 1200 E. Luther Drive, July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3. For more information, contact Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse at dbosse@crownpoint.in.gov.

