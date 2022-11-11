Carrying the burden home: Speakers discuss supporting those who served during Crown Point Veterans Day Ceremony

CROWN POINT — During war soldiers often have a "clarity of mission," Dana Stewart told the crowd of people huddled outside the steps of the historic Lake County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Each day there is an objective and a plan of action, Stewart explained, repeating thoughts a veteran shared with him.

"But when you get out, you've lost that clarity of mission, and things are hard," Stewart said.

Many of the people who spoke during the annual Crown Point Veterans Day Ceremony echoed Stewart's sentiment: Support for those who serve must continue long after the battle has ended.

Stewart's son Ian never returned from battle. He was just 17 when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2000. On Dec. 12, 2004, Ian was killed while serving in Fallujah, Iraq.

Ian came home for a few weeks before going to Fallujah. During the visit, Stewart said, he could see that Ian "had become a man."

"I could see the way he carried himself was different," Stewart said, his eyes misting with tears. "I missed the time that I would have had with him."

To prepare for the ceremony, Stewart asked five veterans what messages they had for those currently enlisted, veterans returning home and the broader public. He said the advice was surprisingly practical: file with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or the VA, right away, request military medical files and connect with counseling groups.

"We never fought alone in battle, so why are you fighting alone now?" one veteran told Stewart.

Stewart said community members should offer veterans assistance and remember those who serve "often carry a heavy burden."

The heavy burden can include high rates of suicide and homelessness, American Legion Post 20 Cmdr. Kevin Dvorak said. According to Stop Soldier Suicide, the risk of suicide for veterans is 57% higher than for those who have not served. Though veterans make up only 7% of the U.S. population, they account for 13% of the homeless adult population. Though it is impossible to pinpoint an exact number, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates 40,056 veterans are homeless on any given night.

"Some veterans value courage, and it takes courage to ask for help," Dvorak said. "We must be more proactive, ask and encourage veterans to seek help before they pass the point of no return."

Elected officials and the public must work to ensure veterans "always have access to high-quality health care and benefits reflecting the thanks of a great nation," Dvorak said.

Supporting legislation like the PACT Act, which expands VA benefits for those who were exposed to toxic substances while serving, is a key part of addressing the struggles veterans face U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said.

Before American Legion Post 20 fired a salute to the dead, Dvorak repeated a quote from historic U.S. General Douglas MacArthur.

"The soldier above all others prays for peace."

Resources for Veterans American Legion Post 20: https://www.facebook.com/CrownPointLegionPost20/

Veterans Crisis Hotline: Dial 988, then press 1

How to apply for benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/

The Wounded Warrior Project resource center: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/wwp-resource-center