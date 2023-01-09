'Celebration like no other': Annual Christmas tree bonfire held at fairgrounds

CROWN POINT — More than 700 years after the first Christmas tree was put on display, folks gathered Sunday to burn down a whole bunch of those trees.

For the first time since 2020, the City of Crown Point, Geisen Funeral Home and Geisen-Pruzin Funeral and Cremation Services sponsored a public Twelfth Night Christmas tree bonfire.

In what Geisen owner Larry Geisen described as “a celebration like no other,” natural holiday trees from around the community were gathered at the Lake County Fairgrounds for a fiery farewell.

Geisen and the city have partnered for 21 years on this annual celebration.

“We’ve been part of this community for 155 years,” said Larry Geisen, “and this is just another way of giving back. This is an opportunity to get everyone together and close out the holiday season.”

Geisen estimated that 150-200 trees were brought to the fairgrounds or placed at residences for city crews to recover.

A few weeks prior to Christmas, the city paid tribute to one German tradition with the lighting of the Christmas tree outside the historic Lake County Courthouse. This time, the city honored another German tradition that may have originated in the Baltics in the 16th century in Riga, Latvia.

According to thevibes.com, this Baltic pagan tradition of tree burning was picked up by German traders, who developed the Christmas tree into its modern form and then helped spread the tradition at ports along the Baltic Sea.

Riga townspeople would drag the tree trunk through the streets before taking a torch to it. In medieval times, people put the trees in their homes before taking them out to burn.

According to the cultural center in Riga, the tree stump symbolizes everything that went wrong that year. As part of the winter solstice observance, people gathered all their bad thoughts, wrongdoings or health issues into these logs. The trees ablaze signified a fresh start to the new year.

The world’s first decorated Christmas tree is reported to have been put on show in Riga in 1510, reportedly decorated by members of the merchants’ guild with artificial roses. Merchants then danced around the tree before setting it on fire.

At the fairgrounds, members of Crown Point Fire Rescue set the trees on fire and then remained on the scene to safeguard the burn area outside the Industrial Building.

Matt Wise, a firefighter-paramedic, attended with his son, James, 3, who like many children and adults was attending his first holiday tree bonfire.

“This is a great way to get the community together and wrap up the holidays,” Wise said.

Michelle Coin, of Lowell, came with husband James and children Austin and Allie, both 10.

“We always have a good time,” the mom said, “and we love being outside.”

“I just want to see the fire and the trees burn,” Austin added.

Jen Saternus, of Crown Point, brought her children, Adyson, 7, and Peyton, 10. “We come every year to keep the tradition going.”

Saternus claimed to know where her tree was in the large pile. She brought it to the fairgrounds and attached a marker to it.

Pam Howard, of Crown Point, filled a few vehicles, bringing her two adult sons, their wives and her four grandchildren. “It brings the family together for a good time,” she said.

As to closing the holiday season, Howard knows what she wants: “Sunshine and warmth. Spring is coming.”

Twelfth Night refers to an old Christian celebration 12 days after Christmas, which would be Jan. 6. It marks Epiphany, a Christian festival that holds different meanings in the Eastern and Western churches.

Though not celebrated as much today, it was largely observed in Elizabethan England. In celebrating Epiphany, Christians were celebrating the revelation of God as Jesus in the flesh. The feast, known as Theophany in Eastern Orthodox churches, also commemorates the Magi’s visit to the Christ child.

While Christians celebrate the holiday on one day, Protestant churches celebrate the feast through Ash Wednesday.

Stephanie Elmore, of Crown Point, brought her three children, Samantha, 10, Connor, 12, and Camden, 14. This was their first tree burn.

Patricia Cornejo, of Crown Point, came with nephew Lucas, 1. “This is our first burn, and we just want to be part of the community,” Cornejo said. “This is a night with the family.”

Katie and Dev Duncan, of Crown Point, came with daughters Zoey, 7, and Ryleigh, 5. “We heard about this. We’ve never been to one, and we wanted to check it out,” Katie Duncan said.

“I want to watch the bonfire,” Zoey added.

Amy Cashen, of Highland, brought her son Eric and granddaughter Lizzie, 6, of Crown Point.

“I just want to see the big flames,” said Lizzie, a first-grader at Solon Robinson Elementary.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas gary police chief Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Giant mural depicts Hobart history, businesses, schools Candidate filing for municipal primary election Candidate filing for municipal primary election Candidate filing for municipal primary election Candidate filing for municipal primary election Candidate filing for municipal primary election LPCommission2.JPG Interfaith Clergy Council's annual Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom Interfaith Clergy Council's annual Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom _34A0644[1].JPG _34A0678[1].JPG _34A0549[1].JPG _34A0597[1].JPG Gallery HTML code