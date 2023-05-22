CROWN POINT — Tom Liubakka's long list of art mediums includes oil paint, pastels, pencils, window paint, digital animation and pottery.

He can add sidewalk chalk.

Liubakka and a crowd of artists and art students filled the Historic Crown Point Square with 3-D chalk masterpieces Saturday during the city's inaugural Chalk the Walk. The drawings were covered in a sealant coating and will be on display all summer.

The 14 pieces are meant to be interactive; visitors to the square can pose on the bright lily pad, navigate the fiery lava pit, brave the whitewater rapids and more.

The city is encouraging people to share any photos they take of the chalk art by using the hashtag #cpchalkwalk2023.

“They’re really going to be a draw for people to come to Crown Point," Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2, said. She hopes the installation will help attract people to local businesses.

Stokes and Liubakka met when the councilwoman happened upon his studio a few months ago. The lifelong artist opened the space, 113 N. Indiana Ave., in September.

Liubakka said he usually arrives at the studio around 5 a.m. That gives him five hours to work on commissioned pieces before he starts teaching back-to-back lessons starting at 10 a.m. This summer, the studio will launch a summer camp and an art market; by fall, Liubakka wants to transform an old storage room into a pottery studio.

None of this would have been possible just over a year ago.

Liubakka's dad used to joke that his son drew his mom in the birthing room.

“I drew all my life," said Liubakka, who grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. "My dad used to work at a paper mill and he would fill his lunch box with paper and bring it home and then I would just sketch, sketch, sketch all the time."

When he moved to Northwest Indiana, Liubakka started a window painting business, working nights at Roadway Trucking to support his family of six.

All of this came to an abrupt halt when he broke his back while working on a mural in the Hammond area.

He had seven back surgeries, was in physical therapy for eight years, his feet were reconstructed, and one doctor even told him he would never walk again.

And then there were the migraines.

The trauma of the accident triggered horrible migraines that would cause Liubakka to experience stroke-like symptoms, including losing control of his right hand — his drawing hand.

At first the debilitating migraines would happen every six months, then every four, then every two, then four times a month.

He was diagnosed with a rare form of migraine called hemiplegic migraine. After every attack, Liubakka had to teach his right hand how to draw again.

“I was afraid one of these days it wasn’t going to come back," he recalled.

He had to shut down his window painting business but continued to teach private art lessons when he could.

A few years ago, his wife saw something on TV about the Reed Procedure, a nerve stimulator device that is implanted in the head. Liubakka traveled to Texas last March to have it installed — he hasn't been hospitalized since.

Liubakka pointed to the thin wires just beneath the skin in his forehead and said the implant is "the best thing that's ever happened to me." Now, when he feels a migraine coming on, he can control it with the nerve stimulator.

After six months with the implant, he was able to realize his lifelong dream of opening an art studio: “I’m full speed ahead now."

He has plans to expand Chalk the Walk, possibly to a sidewalk outside the Crown Point Library, and he wants to open a gallery that includes a space where local artists can teach classes.

Tattoo artist Juliette Mehok, who works at Liubakka Art Studio, hopes the chalk drawings will make public art more visible in Crown Point.

“Crown Point is a very creative town, but if you’re not looking for it, you’re not going to find it," she said.

More information about Chalk the Walk and Liubakka Studio is available at liubakkastudio.com.

PHOTOS: Crown Point's inaugural chalk walk