Clark Street, Wells Street improvement project starting this spring

CROWN POINT — As the air gets warmer and the ground continues to thaw, Crown Point has multiple infrastructure projects on the docket.

During Mayor David Uran's monthly meeting with residents, dubbed "Tuesday Talks with Mayor Uran," city leaders were on hand to answer a myriad of questions about upcoming improvement projects, including plans for Clark Street.

Crown Point received state funding to redo both Clark and Wells streets through the Community Crossings Matching Grant. Uran said the Clark Street project will include redoing the roadway, sidewalk and curbs between Indiana Avenue and the historic downtown square. A wider path along Clark Street will also connect the Memorial Trail near the Crown Point Sportsplex to the downtown, making the area more walkable.

Clark Street is slated to be completed this spring.

Some attendees had concerns about the 11 trees that will be removed as part of the project. Uran assured residents that the city will plant two trees for every one removed. The 22 trees will be replanted along the Clark Street corridor, and Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite said he will consult with residents when selecting the species.

"You will see a lot of me this summer on Clark Street," Brite said.

"Those trees that were planted way back when are just a complete nightmare for the infrastructure below ground," Uran explained. "They [the new trees] are going to be specific trees that are conducive to parkways."

The Clark Street improvements will work in tandem with the parking project planned for the east side of downtown. In May of last year, Crown Point hired American Structurepoint, an engineering consulting firm, to perform a $59,900 parking study. The results were presented in March, as were some preliminary plans proposed by Structurepoint.

One of Structurepoint's suggestions was to make Clark Street a one way, only allowing vehicles to enter the square. But Uran said Clark will not become a one-way.

The city also received Community Crossing grant money to improve Wells Street. Similar to Clark Street, the roadway, sidewalk and curbs will all be replaced between Indiana Avenue and Main Street.

Uran said construction will start shortly after school lets out for the summer and will end before students return to the classroom this fall.

Another major infrastructure project may be coming to Crown Point. Uran said the city has applied for a grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. If awarded, Crown Point will use the funding to design an overpass at 129th Avenue over I-65.

Once the project is designed, Uran said, the city will likely apply for another RAISE grant to help actually build the overpass.

