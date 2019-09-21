CROWN POINT — The sign says Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center, but the facility offers much more than that.
It was all on display Saturday as the Community Healthcare System showcased the 129,000-square-foot facility at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point.
The open house included tours of the massive building. After visitors received a look at the center, they were able to meet and get autographs from former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Sharp.
The center includes a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility.
Although a large portion of patients there are recovering from strokes, the inpatient rehabilitation facility is open to people who have suffered other medical conditions, said Deborah Jones, who is on the nursing staff at the center.
There are therapy gyms and a living skills area that patients use throughout the rehabilitation process.
An apartment space allows patients to practice handling a variety of tasks, including preparing food and doing laundry.
Elise Sims, a spokeswoman for Community Healthcare System, said the center will soon receive part of a car so patients can gain experience getting in and out of a vehicle before they leave the facility.
Jones said helping patients return home is the main goal, and the staff also works with caregivers to help them understand how they can best assist their loved ones after they leave the center.
The inpatient rehabilitation area is already open and serving patients. In October, the facility will launch diagnostic testing, immediate care, lab testing, physician practices and a women's diagnostic center at the site.
You have free articles remaining.
Also opening next month is the outpatient therapy services area, which is located on the first floor of the four-level building.
That space offers occupational, physical and speech therapy, and it focuses on the treatment and management of many orthopedic conditions.
Sims said advanced technology is used for the outpatient therapy services, and that includes the ZeroG robotic bodyweight support system.
It features a specialized harness that is attached to an overhead track.
The device can be set to support a certain amount of a patient's body weight at all times. Doing so helps them balance and prevents them from falling while they practice walking and completing other exercises.
Sims said there are two ZeroG systems in Northwest Indiana, and the other one is used in Community Hospital in Munster.
In addition to receiving care inside the building, there are opportunities for people to relax at the Valori Kolarczyk Healing Garden outside.
“They established this as a place for reflection,” Sims said.
While there, people can meditate and participate in a variety of other activities, such as yoga and Tai Chi.
The garden is named in honor of Valori Kolarczyk, a former program director of acute rehabilitation. She died in 2018 following a battle with cancer.