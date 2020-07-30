You are the owner of this article.
Concert series, car cruise set to return to Crown Point
Concert series, car cruise set to return to Crown Point

Crown Point Car Cruise 2018

Participants admire a variety of cars during a Crown Point car cruise in 2018.

 Times file photo

CROWN POINT —  Some summer events are poised to return to downtown Crown Point beginning Saturday. 

In a news release on Thursday, the Crown Point Special Events Department announced the city's Summer Concert Series will begin Saturday, with the Car Cruise to return Aug. 6. 

From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, the city's concert series kicks off with Bonfire, an AC/DC tribute band headlining, and Ripley Street opening. 

Limited seating will be available for the concert and gates will open at 6 p.m., the release states. 

Attendees can bring blankets and chairs, but outside food and beverage is not allowed. 

The Car Cruise will return to Bulldog Park from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 6 and continue through Sept. 24. 

The Summer Concert Series will continue every other Thursday until September in conjunction with the Car Cruise.

Guidelines will be in place at the events, including observing a 50% capacity; maintaining 6 feet of distance; and requiring masks when social distancing can't be maintained. Patrons should not attend if they are ill or have been with someone who was ill or tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks. 

A city representative will be at the event to ensure event capacity and multiple exits will be open at the end of the event. 

Hand sanitizer will be provided at the entrance of the event, as well as at food and beverage stations. 

Port-a-potties and hand washing stations also will be provided. 

The farmers market, which opened for the season on June 6 with restrictions due to COVID-19, continues to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September.

The splash pad at Bulldog Park also remains open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact the Special Events department at 219-662-3290.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

