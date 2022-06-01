 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concrete patching project to impact Crown Point traffic

indiana avenue

This map shows the portion of Ind. 55 where concrete restoration work will be done this summer.

 INDOT graphic

Restoration work on the concrete section of Ind. 55 will move into Crown Point this summer, with patching beginning as early as Monday on a project that will restrict traffic to one direction at a time on the road designated Indiana Avenue in Crown Point and Grant Street outside the city.

This summer's Ind. 55 work will run between 137th Avenue and U.S. 231, or Joliet Street, in Crown Point. The project, being performed by Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors North, is expected to be completed in August.

During the first phase of work, northbound Ind. 55 will be closed. Local traffic seeking to access businesses or homes in the closed section will need to come from the north and use southbound Ind. 55 to get to their destination. Under no circumstances should motorists drive north on the southbound side of the roadway, INDOT warned in announcing the project.

The lane closure will switch to the southbound side of the roadway once northbound patches are complete. When the southbound lane is closed, local traffic will need to come from the south and use northbound Ind. 55 to get to homes and businesses in the work zone. Traffic should not drive south on the northbound side of the roadway.

People are also reading…

The official detour for through traffic will follow Ind. 2, Interstate 65 and U.S. 231. Intersections along Ind. 55 will remain open for cross traffic if possible, INDOT said. 

The full restoration project, which runs from Ind. 2 in Lowell to U.S. 231, began last year.

