Coronavirus threat no match for charity in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Even with all the coronavirus-triggered uncertainty, there’s still room for simple acts of charity. Just as Mary Ann Ernst.
As customer service manager for the Strack & Van Til Food Market on Franciscan Drive in Crown Point, Ernst received a unique request around midday Monday. A regular customer, after completing her checkout, asked about Strack’s gift cards. When Ernst pointed them out, the woman purchased $100 worth of cards in $20 increments.
“I trust you,” the woman told Ernst. “Give these cards to five different families that need them and say, ‘God bless you.’”
“I think that’s phenomenal,” said Ernst, noting the store has in the past received such charity from churches helping families.
These days, it’s not uncommon to see bare sections in food stores for water, bread, and cleaning fluids.
“I’m overwhelmed that, during all this chaos, someone would do something like this,” Ernst said.
“There are some wonderful people out there who care,” she continued. “God bless them. They’re a godsend. From the bottom of my heart, I thank them.”
Simple acts of kindness are not dead as demonstrated by local soup kitchens and food pantries.
Some area soup kitchens have taken a “grab and go” approach to serving clientele. At Café Agape, the Saturday soup kitchen at Hobart Presbyterian Church, volunteers pack lunches and desserts in takeout containers and take them downstairs for clients as they enter the building.
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center at Valparaiso University, which operates Café Manna on Thursdays, was considering doing something similar with takeout containers at the entrance, so that people would not be entering the dining hall.
Last Friday, Sts. Monica and Luke Soup Kitchen in Gary prepared grilled cheese sandwiches and vegetarian chili in takeout containers, after which clients had the option of eating indoors or taking the food with them.
At the Hobart Food Pantry, where food is distributed twice a week, the registration and distribution procedure has been revised so that clients do not enter the building. Instead, they register outdoors, after which pantry volunteers cart the food to clients’ vehicles.