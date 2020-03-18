Coronavirus threat no match for charity in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Even with all the coronavirus-triggered uncertainty, there’s still room for simple acts of charity. Just as Mary Ann Ernst.

As customer service manager for the Strack & Van Til Food Market on Franciscan Drive in Crown Point, Ernst received a unique request around midday Monday. A regular customer, after completing her checkout, asked about Strack’s gift cards. When Ernst pointed them out, the woman purchased $100 worth of cards in $20 increments.

“I trust you,” the woman told Ernst. “Give these cards to five different families that need them and say, ‘God bless you.’”

“I think that’s phenomenal,” said Ernst, noting the store has in the past received such charity from churches helping families.

These days, it’s not uncommon to see bare sections in food stores for water, bread, and cleaning fluids.

“I’m overwhelmed that, during all this chaos, someone would do something like this,” Ernst said.

“There are some wonderful people out there who care,” she continued. “God bless them. They’re a godsend. From the bottom of my heart, I thank them.”