Coroner releases ID in fatal motorcycle crash

CROWN POINT — A motorcyclist lost control before a crash early Monday that resulted in his death, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Toby Bower, 47, of Crown Point, was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health hospital after the crash about 1 a.m. in the 13000 block of Marshall Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

A preliminary investigation showed Bower was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and left the road, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Bower may have traveled some distance before he was thrown from the motorcycle, she said.

The crash remains under investigation.

