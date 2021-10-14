Courthouse advocate honored as Sagamore

CROWN POINT — When Martha “Marty” Wheeler entered the courtroom in the Old Lake County Courthouse and saw friends and government officials applauding her, she had this to say.

“What the hell is this?” the stunned honoree said. “What are you doing here?”

Wheeler, who has devoted the past several decades to saving and preserving the courthouse, was honored Thursday as a Sagamore of the Wabash.

Being honored “in this place makes it even more important,” said Wheeler, who recalled roller skating around the courthouse as a girl.

As an adult, Wheeler got involved when, in 1973, the courthouse faced razing for parking space. Through local efforts, the courthouse became listed that year on the National Register of Historical Places.

Wheeler has been active for 35 years with the Lake Court House Foundation, serving 12 years as its president. The foundation’s mission is to “preserve and maintain the Lake County Courthouse for the benefit of the community.”

Although she stepped down in 2020 from the board, “I’m still very much involved, even though retired.”