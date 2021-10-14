Courthouse advocate honored as Sagamore

CROWN POINT — When Martha “Marty” Wheeler entered the courtroom in the Old Lake County Courthouse and saw friends and government officials applauding her, she had this to say.
“What the hell is this?” the stunned honoree said. “What are you doing here?”
Wheeler, who has devoted the past several decades to saving and preserving the courthouse, was honored Thursday as a Sagamore of the Wabash.
Being honored “in this place makes it even more important,” said Wheeler, who recalled roller skating around the courthouse as a girl.
As an adult, Wheeler got involved when, in 1973, the courthouse faced razing for parking space. Through local efforts, the courthouse became listed that year on the National Register of Historical Places.
Wheeler has been active for 35 years with the Lake Court House Foundation, serving 12 years as its president. The foundation’s mission is to “preserve and maintain the Lake County Courthouse for the benefit of the community.”
Although she stepped down in 2020 from the board, “I’m still very much involved, even though retired.”
Mayor David Uran, attending the ceremony, noted, “It’s nice the state of Indiana has recognized all your efforts. Congratulations and well-deserved.”
Sagamore of the Wabash is an honorary award from the governor of Indiana. Honorees have included astronauts, professional athletes, politicians, entertainers and other contributors to Hoosier heritage.
An Algonquin word, a sagamore is a lesser chief to whom the tribe’s true chef turns for wisdom and advice.
Sponsoring the award were state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, and Hal Slager, R-Schererville, and state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.
When asked about her award, Wheeler confessed, “I’m speechless, and that’s not easy for me. It doesn’t hurt me to ask for money for this building.”
Wheeler considers the courthouse originally built in 1878 “the most important building in Crown Point. Many, many, many people love this place. It’s basically the heart and soul of Crown Point.”
The foundation is funded through private donations and operational revenue. Its office is in the courthouse, as are businesses, a ballroom, and a historical museum.
Marion Kellum, a foundation board member, described Wheeler as “not so much a person but an institution. People come to talk to her about problem solving or come to her with new ideas She knows some very important people and she treats everyone kindly.”