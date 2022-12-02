Courthouse museum may vanish into history

CROWN POINT — A local museum is under the gun to make history come alive or risk disappearing into the mists of time.

This past weekend, families mobbed the historic Lake County Courthouse in the downtown square to get photos with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and shop in many ground-floor stores.

Only a few feet above their head, a crisis is brewing on the second floor at the Lake County Historical Museum, which is losing more than half the space it has used to exhibit hundreds of local antiquities.

And most distressing to some museum supporters, its rent-free days in the old courthouse are numbered.

The historical society that runs the museum, a group of unpaid volunteers who receive no public assistance and charge only minimal admission to visitors, have to start paying $1,500 per month within three years or face the prospect of eviction.

These demands come from the museum’s landlord, the Lake Court House Foundation, a separate group of volunteers with the mission of protecting the 140-year-old brick structure.

This has shocked museum supporters Debra Thill, a historical preservation advocate, and Marty Wheeler, a past president of the Court House Foundation.

They want the museum left to continue as a window into local history, as it has for the last 40 years.

Thill, a former museum volunteer who said she was fired for recently protesting this development outside the old courthouse, complained about the prospect of paying rent.

“They know the museum doesn’t make money and can’t afford rent,” she said.

Wheeler, who helped run the old courthouse for a dozen years before stepping down in 2018, said, “They do need to make the museum better, not smaller, and protect the old courthouse through fundraising, not high rents."

“I think all they have in mind is getting rid of the museum,” Wheeler said.

Dave Bryan, a 10-year veteran of the Court House Foundation Board of Directors, dismissed these protests as “knee jerk reactions.”

“David Walden, Tom Donovan, myself and others are trying to make the museum and the old courthouse self-sustaining.

“Our mission is to protect that building for the next 100 years.

“It is in constant need of repairs. If we had kept going the way it was going, it would have been gone in no time.

“We can’t just have our hand out for charity all the time,” Bryan said.

Thill said she believes the Court House Foundation decided to shrink the museum without input from staff.

But Scott Hudnall, vice president of the Lake County Historical Society, said that Thill has no authority to speak for the museum.

Hudnall said he and the Court House Foundation are working together to develop its collection into a more vibrant narrative of local history through their recent "Fresh New Start" initiative.

He also wants to dispel any gloom about the situation. “We are not going anywhere,” Hudnall said.

Crown Point is built around a core of grand old homes and a charming downtown of classic architecture, and the iconic old courthouse, erected in 1878, is its heart and soul.

The courthouse was famous as a "Marriage Mill.”

Its then-lax marriage requirements and magistrates who would perform marriage ceremonies at all hours attracted more than 175,000 couples, including many celebrities, between 1915 to 1940.

However, some wanted to demolish the landmark after county government officials moved out to the current government center, north of the downtown, in 1974.

The Lake Court House Foundation came into existence to save the building from the wrecking ball.

The museum opened in 1982 and has remained in its rent- and heat-free space from May through October ever since, charging adults $1 and children 50 cents admission.

One of the museum’s biggest problems is that few know its location, as it is tucked away from the more-traveled ground floor shop arcade.

Thill said daily attendance could swing from a school tour of 25 to only one or two paying customers.

Bryan said the museum’s unchanging collection more resembled a cluttered rummage sale rather than a professionally run museum.

Bryan said the Court House Foundation decided in August to oblige the Lake County Historical Society and relaunch its museum.

Hudnall said he is now in the process of doing that with a careful inventory of the museum’s artifacts, including a rediscovered rocking chair that belonged to Lake County's first historian, Timothy H. Ball.

He said they have literally uncovered a piece of the Marriage Mill history — a desk original to the county clerk’s office that was stacked with so many unrelated artifacts it was hard to see.

Bryan said, “Some (foundation) board members have brought in other museum curators to help them,” adding they also are helping the museum apply for a government grant to help offset future costs.

“We are giving them time and space to run it like a real museum,” Bryan said.