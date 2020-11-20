Courts enact restrictions until January; six sections of Lake County Jail are on quarantine status, officials say

CROWN POINT — The pandemic continues to slow the wheels of justice with suspended jury trials and six sections of Lake County Jail on quarantine status late this week.

Following the designation of Lake County as a “red zone” due to high COVID-19 infection rates, local government officials have put several restrictions in place that will be in effect until Jan. 4, 2021.

Along with the temporary suspension of jury trials, all hearings will be held remotely and employees are being allowed to work from home if able to. In-person emergency hearings can be held as exceptions to the rule, but first must be approved by the court.

Those allowed in the courtroom will also be restricted to essential witnesses and court staff. In addition, the use of face coverings is being strictly enforced in the government center.

Cases at the jail have affected court proceedings, as inmates in quarantine sections have not been able to be brought out for video appearances in felony cases.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and Lake County Jail Warden Michael Zenk said there are currently six inmates in medical isolation after they were diagnosed with coronavirus