Courts enact restrictions until January; six sections of Lake County Jail are on quarantine status, officials say

CROWN POINT — The pandemic continues to slow the wheels of justice with suspended jury trials and six sections of Lake County Jail on quarantine status late this week.
Following the designation of Lake County as a “red zone” due to high COVID-19 infection rates, local government officials have put several restrictions in place that will be in effect until Jan. 4, 2021.
Along with the temporary suspension of jury trials, all hearings will be held remotely and employees are being allowed to work from home if able to. In-person emergency hearings can be held as exceptions to the rule, but first must be approved by the court.
Those allowed in the courtroom will also be restricted to essential witnesses and court staff. In addition, the use of face coverings is being strictly enforced in the government center.
Cases at the jail have affected court proceedings, as inmates in quarantine sections have not been able to be brought out for video appearances in felony cases.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and Lake County Jail Warden Michael Zenk said there are currently six inmates in medical isolation after they were diagnosed with coronavirus
One of them has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Officials reported no Lake County Jail inmates have died due to coronavirus.
As of Friday, six housing sections containing 138 inmates were on quarantine status. Martinez and Zenk said that since the start of the pandemic in the spring, a total of 70 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.
Inmate numbers have been limited, with a current jail population of 698. Before the pandemic, Lake County Jail housed more than 800 inmates and by July, the population was brought down to 600 people.
The sheriff and warden said that Lake County Jail continues to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Department of Health.
Lake County's latest data from the Indiana Department of Health shows eight new deaths, bringing the county's death count to a total of 441.
Ahvon Hurt
Andrew Kreps
Anthony Marin
Anthony Pagano
Arniel Hernandez
Bonard Rodriguez
Brent Lynch
Brian Sheppard
Cara Broach
Cesar Guaran-Aguilar
Cheryl Stomp
Chloe Hamstra
Christopher Hedges
Chrystal Pena
Cole Albaugh
Cordell Thurman
Cristina Galka
Damon Moore
Daniel Banas
Daniel Jevyak
Daniel Rojas
Daniel Williams
David Darnell Trotter
David David
David Nicholas Tittle
Demetrius Green
Dennis Devon West
Donald Willitis
Edrick Sanchez Alicea
Eric Hunter
Ervin Green
Esmeralda Garcia
Fernando Barrera
Frank Quintero
Gabriel Michael Dawson
Gabrielle Kile
Graciliano Frasco
Hunter Cole Brennan
Jackie Barnack
Jaime Oseguera
James Kelly
Jared Herron
Jason Brown
Jason Cobb
Javyon George-Boatman
Jeremy Todd
Jessica Langel
Jesus Avila
Jesus Rosales
Joseph Berlanga
Joseph Boursaw
Juanika Gardner
Keena Kadisha Watts
Kimberley Sansone
Laniah Davis
Larry Buchanan
Lauren Zinmer
Lyndon Walker
Mariah Braboy
Marlon Carr
Martell Bailey
Marvin Glenn Jerro Sr.
Mateo Smalley
Matthew Haselberger
Matthew Wolwark
Michael Potter
Nathan Medanich
Nicholas Breier
Nicholas Welch
Patrick Borzenski
Rachel McKinney
Raejean Young
Ramon Sierra
Raushan Daugherty
Reiny Smith Johnson
Robert Allen Vacendak
Ryan Payne
Stephen Borowski
Stephen Washington
Tahj Baker-Lucas
Terrell Willis
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Thomas Bales
Yarithza Valencia
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.