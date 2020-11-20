 Skip to main content
Courts enact restrictions until January; six sections of Lake County Jail are on quarantine status, officials say
Lake County Jail File

There are currently six Lake County Jail inmates in medical isolation after being diagnosed with coronavirus. 

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — The pandemic continues to slow the wheels of justice with suspended jury trials and six sections of Lake County Jail on quarantine status late this week.

Following the designation of Lake County as a “red zone” due to high COVID-19 infection rates, local government officials have put several restrictions in place that will be in effect until Jan. 4, 2021.

Along with the temporary suspension of jury trials, all hearings will be held remotely and employees are being allowed to work from home if able to. In-person emergency hearings can be held as exceptions to the rule, but first must be approved by the court.

Those allowed in the courtroom will also be restricted to essential witnesses and court staff. In addition, the use of face coverings is being strictly enforced in the government center.

Cases at the jail have affected court proceedings, as inmates in quarantine sections have not been able to be brought out for video appearances in felony cases.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and Lake County Jail Warden Michael Zenk said there are currently six inmates in medical isolation after they were diagnosed with coronavirus

One of them has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Officials reported no Lake County Jail inmates have died due to coronavirus.

As of Friday, six housing sections containing 138 inmates were on quarantine status. Martinez and Zenk said that since the start of the pandemic in the spring, a total of 70 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

Inmate numbers have been limited, with a current jail population of 698. Before the pandemic, Lake County Jail housed more than 800 inmates and by July, the population was brought down to 600 people.

The sheriff and warden said that Lake County Jail continues to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Department of Health.

Lake County's latest data from the Indiana Department of Health shows eight new deaths, bringing the county's death count to a total of 441. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Concerned about COVID-19?

