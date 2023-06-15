CROWN POINT — Residents are invited to enjoy summer cycling during the city's First Responders Twilight Bike Ride on Saturday.

Public safety officials will be at the Summit Street Trailhead of the Erie Lackawanna Trail, 299 W. Summit St., for the ride, with check-in beginning at 7 p.m. and the ride starting at 8 p.m. No registration is required.

The free event will feature the city leadership team and staff from the Crown Point Police Department, Crown Point Fire Rescue and the Crown Point Emergency Management Agency.

Crown Point police officers will give a brief bicycle safety demonstration before the ride begins.

“Our officers are excited to get back on the bike trail and connect with the community this summer,” said Police Chief Ryan Patrick. “We hope this event encourages more community members to get outside and enjoy the bike trail.”

Patrick noted the Crown Point Police Department has eight members in its bicycle division, who will patrol the trail throughout the summer.

Franciscan Health of Crown Point is partnering with the city for the event and will give away 50 bicycle helmets. There also will be snacks provided to riders following the event.

“Having our public safety officials out on the bike trail is a great way for our first responders to connect with residents and provide a refresher on summer safety tips,” Mayor Pete Land said. “The city of Crown Point is consistently voted the best and one of the safest places to live in our area thanks to the men and women who serve on our public safety departments.”