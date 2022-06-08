CP grads survive adversity ‘to achieve greatness’

CROWN POINT — According to one of the summa cum laude speakers at Tuesday’s Crown Point High School commencement, this year’s senior class survived two major challenges — a pandemic and senioritis.

Speaking in a packed CPHS football stadium, Joshua Lewandowski said, “Our class will undoubtedly come to do great things. … Be anxious to go out and succeed. Find your home, and never let it go.”

Fellow summa cum laude speaker Kaitlyn Chandler added this life lesson: “Never forget how capable you are. Every small change you make will create who you are. Don’t stop until you become that person. One small step can lead to some pretty amazing things.”

A future chemical engineering student at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Chandler said the past four years “seemed like they came so fast,” adding that she used meditation to get through the pandemic.

The 650 CPHS graduates chose teacher-coach-mentor Brett Thompson for the faculty address. He asked the graduating seniors to consider the full magnitude of being a high school graduate.

Thompson cited these students’ devotion to time, effort, commitment and learning from mistakes while becoming young adults in a pandemic.

“Everyone had to survive adversity,” the faculty member said, noting how these students faced “an incredible level of adversity to achieve greatness.”

Thompson encouraged students, “Never forget that you are an incredible gift to this community. The world is a better place because you are in it. Continue to seek out the greatness that is in you.”

Prior to their school’s 140th commencement, students reflected on the past two years.

"It’s nice to have a normal graduation,” said Meredith Donovan, who’ll study economics and psychology at Yale University.

Vincent Badali, who plans to study political science at the University of Notre Dame, said, “This is the first time we’ve been together. It’s really special.”

As to getting through COVID-19, Badali added, “There was this sense of community that helped keep me on track.”

Other students thanked family, friends and faculty for their support.

Faith Serratos, who’ll study paramedic science at IUPUI, said she survived by “hanging out with friends on weekends and listening to a lot of music.”

Lucas Dannels wants to study biology and do research at Indiana University Bloomington. His goals motivated him to excel, and he has more work ahead.

“If I work hard on my career choice, it will come closer to my dreams,” he said.

Luke Sherman, who will be an educational studies and classical humanities major at Xavier University in Cincinnati, noted: “I made sure studies came first, but I left time for myself, so I would not go crazy.”

“My friends helped a lot, kept me motivated,” said Patricia Eliscupides, who will pursue exercise science at the University of Indianapolis.

Bound for statistics study at the University of Michigan, Nikki Gerodemos offered underclasssmen this advice: “Enjoy high school. It goes by way too fast.”

