CP superintendent gets raise, contract extension

CROWN POINT — The School Board Monday awarded Superintendent Todd Terrill a contract extension and pay increase.

Hired during the summer of 2020, Terrill received a contract extension from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024, with further potential extensions to June 30, 2029, the maximum allowed by law.

Effective July 1, 2021, Terrill’s salary increased from $165,000 to 176,000, with future annual increases depending on his evaluation rating.

“Thank you for trusting us in this process,” board member Brian Smith said to Terrill. “We asked that you come aboard and prove yourself, and you’ve done that.’

Board President David Warne added that the revised contract is “an opportunity to position Dr. Terrill where he belongs to be. We expect to be competitive in every aspect with other league schools.”

Terrill completed his first year with the school system this past July. The board conducted a public hearing Dec. 6 on the proposed contract, which Warne described as a “cleaning up of the original contract.”

The board president added, “With this, we will continue to be competitive with other league schools, such as Valparaiso and Munster.”