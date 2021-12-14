CP superintendent gets raise, contract extension

CROWN POINT — The School Board Monday awarded Superintendent Todd Terrill a contract extension and pay increase.
Hired during the summer of 2020, Terrill received a contract extension from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024, with further potential extensions to June 30, 2029, the maximum allowed by law.
Effective July 1, 2021, Terrill’s salary increased from $165,000 to 176,000, with future annual increases depending on his evaluation rating.
“Thank you for trusting us in this process,” board member Brian Smith said to Terrill. “We asked that you come aboard and prove yourself, and you’ve done that.’
Board President David Warne added that the revised contract is “an opportunity to position Dr. Terrill where he belongs to be. We expect to be competitive in every aspect with other league schools.”
Terrill completed his first year with the school system this past July. The board conducted a public hearing Dec. 6 on the proposed contract, which Warne described as a “cleaning up of the original contract.”
The board president added, “With this, we will continue to be competitive with other league schools, such as Valparaiso and Munster.”
The board vote was 5-0 in favor.
“I’m thrilled to be here," Terrill said. "This is a great place to be.”
In other business, Terrill reported that plans are proceeding with expansion and remodeling projects at all school buildings. These include expanding the high school by 38 classrooms and remodeling of areas such as the media center.
The superintendent said the expanded high school will facilitate a growth from 2,900 to 3,600 students.
Also, among the new classes to be offered at Crown Point High School is marine biology.
The board also recognized Vivian Veronesi and Victoria Perez, a pair of Taft Middle School eighth-graders, for providing the winning designs for the front and back of the school corporation Christmas card. This is the second year for this program.
And board Secretary Thomas Hoffman was recognized for the award he received from the Indiana School Boards Association. Hoffman was among several ISBA officers cited for his service during the pandemic.