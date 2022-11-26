 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking urgent

Crash on I-65 diverts traffic for next few hours, INDOT says

CROWN POINT — A fatal crash Saturday on Interstate 65 caused by a motorist driving the wrong way has diverted traffic, according to Indiana State Police.

All lanes are blocked between 113th Avenue and U.S. Route 231, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Motorists should seek out alternate routes, INDOT said. The I-65 southbound lanes will remain blocked until around 5 p.m.

