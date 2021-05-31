Crews battle garage fire in Lakes of the Four Seasons

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — A home and attached garage were burned in a fire late Sunday near the intersection of Park Place and Sunrise Drive.

Firefighters responded about 6 p.m. to the 4200 block of Park Place, where they found the garage burning heavily, said Lakes of the Four Seasons Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Heerema said.

Photos shared by the Volunteer Fire Force show flames consumed part of the home and caused plumes of thick, dark smoke.

Crews battled and quickly extinguished the fire, which had started in the garage's attic. There were damages to the garage's attic and part of the home.

All occupants had evacuated the home and there were no reported injuries, Heerema said.

An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.

Lakes of the Four Seasons firefighters were assisted by the Boone Grove Fire Department.

