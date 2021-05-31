Crews battle garage fire in Lakes of the Four Seasons

Flames and smoke consume an attached garage late Sunday in the 4200 block of Park Place.
Plumes of smoke come from an attached garage late Sunday in the 4200 block of Park Place.
The aftermath of a fire late Sunday in the 4200 block of Park Place is shown.
LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — A home and attached garage were burned in a fire late Sunday near the intersection of Park Place and Sunrise Drive.
Firefighters responded about 6 p.m. to the 4200 block of Park Place, where they found the garage burning heavily, said Lakes of the Four Seasons Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Heerema said.
Photos shared by the Volunteer Fire Force show flames consumed part of the home and caused plumes of thick, dark smoke.
Crews battled and quickly extinguished the fire, which had started in the garage's attic. There were damages to the garage's attic and part of the home.
All occupants had evacuated the home and there were no reported injuries, Heerema said.
An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.
Lakes of the Four Seasons firefighters were assisted by the Boone Grove Fire Department.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alexis Dwyer
Alexis Robinson
Alfred Parker
Alfredo Herrera
Alvin Irby
Andrew Haywood
Andrew Vegh
Angel Rivera
Angel Tucker
Anthony Acuna
Anthony Brown
Anthony Daniel
Anthony Lee
Anthony Vega
Benjamin Elvira
Berry Hunter IV
Blaise Filas Jr.
Bradley Homan
Brandon Brooks
Bryant Lampkin
Calli Pence
Calvert Stokes
Calvin Mack
Chad Carnahan
Christopher Arona-Rincon
Christopher Arroyo
Christopher Conley
Christopher Edwards Sr.
Christopher Vorice
Cleavon Wren
Colby Tramble
Connie Mueller
Cristina Paredes
Danielle Brown
Danny Allen
Daranta Heath
David Dickinson
David Granger
David Hernandez
David Payne
Deborah Hill
Dennis Richardson
Deon Mixon Jr.
Deparris Pratt
Donald Ingram
Donald Payne III
Donavynn Matthews
Dorian Daily
Dwayne Wright
Dyllon Detmar
Edgar Vigil
Emily Sharp
Eric Carson
Eric Warnecke
Felicia Smith
Gary Towle
Harley Brooks
Isiah Rodriguez
Jacob Krause Jr.
Jacob Schuldes
Jamilla Acoff
Jasmine Cook
Jason Miller Jr.
Jayson Wallace
Jesse Ray Jr.
Jessica Nicholson
John Castellano Jr.
John McLaren
John Williams
Jonathan Alt
Jonathan Johnson
Jordan Miller
Jose Acosta
Joseph Rodish
Joshua Haynes
Joshua Pollard
Juan Zepeda
Julio Vasquez
Kalon Brandon
Kenneth Reed Jr.
Kenneth Swopes
Keonis Mack
Kiera Dewalt
Kury Braun
Kyle McCallister
Langfer Starnes
Lisa Short
Maegan Stribiak
Marcel Porter
Marcel Sulek
Marianne Garcia
Mario Roman
Markese Rhodes
Marvin Jerro
Maurice Berry
Melissa Lewis
Michael Juarez
Myron Pernell
Paris Bradley
Paul Windham III
Ramiro Hernandez Jr.
Richard Jackson Jr.
Robert Mancilla
Ronald Gee
Ryan Szczesniak
Sarah Garza
Sergio Calvillo
Shaquille Thompson
Stanly Sanchez
Stefon Collins
Tammy Spry
Terence Cisero Jr.
Valerie Macon
Vincent Fisher
Warren Webb
William Toney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!