 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point accepts bids to complete 109th Avenue work
urgent

Crown Point accepts bids to complete 109th Avenue work

109th Avenue in Crown Point reopens to motorists

Motorists head east on 109th Avenue in Crown Point. 

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Board of Public Works accepted two bids Wednesday for the final leg of the city’s portion of the 109th Avenue expansion project.

The apparent low bidder on the project, pending review of its documentation, is Rieth-Riley Construction Co. The Gary firm bid $1,097,489.59. The other bidder was Milestone Contractors North Inc. of Griffith, which quoted $1,127,516.77 on the project.

Speaking after the special meeting, Mayor David Uran explained that this final leg of the project covers 109th Avenue from Delaware Parkway eastbound to the Indiana Department of Transportation interchange at I-65. The project, to be completed this year, expands the roadway to a four-lane boulevard.

Half of the funding for the project is coming from a state construction grant, with the other half funded through the 109th Avenue bond issue approved two years ago, Uran said.

The mayor said the full project extends from the Delaware chokepoint to the planned INDOT roundabout at 109th and Iowa Street. The area affected includes the roadway south of the Beacon Hill business district, including the Strack & Van Til Food Market.

In the only other piece of business, the board deferred until its May 19 meeting action on approval of a professional engineering services contract for the bike trail project funded in part by a Department of Natural Resources trails grant.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts