Crown Point accepts bids to complete 109th Avenue work

CROWN POINT — The Board of Public Works accepted two bids Wednesday for the final leg of the city’s portion of the 109th Avenue expansion project.

The apparent low bidder on the project, pending review of its documentation, is Rieth-Riley Construction Co. The Gary firm bid $1,097,489.59. The other bidder was Milestone Contractors North Inc. of Griffith, which quoted $1,127,516.77 on the project.

Speaking after the special meeting, Mayor David Uran explained that this final leg of the project covers 109th Avenue from Delaware Parkway eastbound to the Indiana Department of Transportation interchange at I-65. The project, to be completed this year, expands the roadway to a four-lane boulevard.

Half of the funding for the project is coming from a state construction grant, with the other half funded through the 109th Avenue bond issue approved two years ago, Uran said.

The mayor said the full project extends from the Delaware chokepoint to the planned INDOT roundabout at 109th and Iowa Street. The area affected includes the roadway south of the Beacon Hill business district, including the Strack & Van Til Food Market.