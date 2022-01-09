Crown Point adopts 12 families to help with the holidays

CROWN POINT — The City of Crown Point and the Crown Point Community School Corp. helped play Santa for 12 families this year.

The families, including 28 children, gathered Dec. 22 and were treated to a number of gifts as part of Adopt A Family.

The gifts included toiletry items, gas cards, food, money, clothing, shoes, toys and gift cards, said Diana Bosse, Crown Point special events administrator.

The school corporation helps the city determine which families are in need, Bosse said.

"We have a lot of great partners as well as Crown Point residents who helped. We have just been very fortunate to make this program a success," Bosse said.

This is the 13th year the city and school district have partnered to make the program a success, she said.

"We will continue to provide to families in need," Bosse said.

Nonperishable food items were collected at Bulldog Park, monetary donations were made at the mayor's office or Crown Point Parks and Recreation, and bags of groceries were donated at Strack & Van Til in Crown Point.