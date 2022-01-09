 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point adopts 12 families to help with the holidays
0 Comments
alert urgent

Crown Point adopts 12 families to help with the holidays

  • Updated
  • 0

CROWN POINT — The City of Crown Point and the Crown Point Community School Corp. helped play Santa for 12 families this year.

The families, including 28 children, gathered Dec. 22 and were treated to a number of gifts as part of Adopt A Family.

The gifts included toiletry items, gas cards, food, money, clothing, shoes, toys and gift cards, said Diana Bosse, Crown Point special events administrator. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

The school corporation helps the city determine which families are in need, Bosse said.

"We have a lot of great partners as well as Crown Point residents who helped. We have just been very fortunate to make this program a success," Bosse said.

This is the 13th year the city and school district have partnered to make the program a success, she said.

"We will continue to provide to families in need," Bosse said.

Nonperishable food items were collected at Bulldog Park, monetary donations were made at the mayor's office or Crown Point Parks and Recreation, and bags of groceries were donated at Strack & Van Til in Crown Point.

In addition, students at Taft Middle School took part in a Coin Wars contest donating spare change, and students at Wheeler Middle School brought nonperishable food items or personal hygiene products.

Students at Timothy Ball Elementary also took part in the Adopt A Family program.

The team also thanked a number of businesses that assisted the collection including Tavern on Main, Crown Point Toys and Collectibles, Culver's, Union Home Mortgage, Janus Fire Systems and i4D Event Services.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts