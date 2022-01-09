Crown Point adopts 12 families to help with the holidays

CROWN POINT — The City of Crown Point and the Crown Point Community School Corp. helped play Santa for 12 families this year.
The families, including 28 children, gathered Dec. 22 and were treated to a number of gifts as part of Adopt A Family.
The gifts included toiletry items, gas cards, food, money, clothing, shoes, toys and gift cards, said Diana Bosse, Crown Point special events administrator.
The school corporation helps the city determine which families are in need, Bosse said.
"We have a lot of great partners as well as Crown Point residents who helped. We have just been very fortunate to make this program a success," Bosse said.
This is the 13th year the city and school district have partnered to make the program a success, she said.
"We will continue to provide to families in need," Bosse said.
Nonperishable food items were collected at Bulldog Park, monetary donations were made at the mayor's office or Crown Point Parks and Recreation, and bags of groceries were donated at Strack & Van Til in Crown Point.
In addition, students at Taft Middle School took part in a Coin Wars contest donating spare change, and students at Wheeler Middle School brought nonperishable food items or personal hygiene products.
Students at Timothy Ball Elementary also took part in the Adopt A Family program.
The team also thanked a number of businesses that assisted the collection including Tavern on Main, Crown Point Toys and Collectibles, Culver's, Union Home Mortgage, Janus Fire Systems and i4D Event Services.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
Coming soon
Open
Open
Open
Coming soon
Closed
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open