Crown Point adopts 2021 budget
Crown Point adopts 2021 budget

Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The city is keeping its pocketbook trim in 2021. 

During a special City Council meeting Monday, the council approved the 2021 budget unanimously without any changes. 

"Thank you council for another quality year on our budgets and our committee. It was very unique, but we're set up for 2021 the best we can. We're also poised to carry that over to 2022," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said. 

As adopted, the city budget saw a 9% increase, at $37.8 million. In 2020, the city budget was $34.6 million. 

The 2021 budget includes provisions to add a new police officer and a new fire fighter/paramedic. 

Overall, the budget doesn't include a pay increase for elected officials or city employees, but a revision to the 2021 budget shows the salary for an assistant planner position under the community development (planning) department increased from $53,859 to $60,000. The revision also reflects the removal of a planning secretary position. 

Uran previously discussed the city's choice to not move forward with raises during a previous council meeting. 

"We kept everything the same," Uran said. "It's not that we don't want to help the employees out, we just ... don't know (what) the forecast is for '21. Our No. 1 job is to make sure the dollars are there, keep everybody gainfully employed, as they are. Make sure our health insurance benefits are intact — all those things are very germane to us." 

Also Monday, the council unanimously approved Resolution No. 2020-10-19R, which showed preliminary support for a parcel to be voluntarily annexed into the city. 

"The Mowry property at 2411 E. 109th Ave. in Crown Point is looking to get annexed into the city for a potential development at a later date, no more than about between 50 and 60 lots," said City Council President Scott Evorik.

"Engineering says that water and sewer tabs are available, and they will still have to come to the site plan, and everything else that is needed."

Uran said the matter is "way ahead" of a petition being filed and the resolution states the city doesn't see any objections to the potential annexation of the 40-acre parcel. 

"We're already starting to do the improvements around the corridor itself. It's a big piece of our puzzle for the 109th Avenue corridor as well," Uran said, emphasizing the parcel wouldn't be free from the usual site development process. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda

