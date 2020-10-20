Crown Point adopts 2021 budget

CROWN POINT — The city is keeping its pocketbook trim in 2021.

During a special City Council meeting Monday, the council approved the 2021 budget unanimously without any changes.

"Thank you council for another quality year on our budgets and our committee. It was very unique, but we're set up for 2021 the best we can. We're also poised to carry that over to 2022," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

As adopted, the city budget saw a 9% increase, at $37.8 million. In 2020, the city budget was $34.6 million.

The 2021 budget includes provisions to add a new police officer and a new fire fighter/paramedic.

Overall, the budget doesn't include a pay increase for elected officials or city employees, but a revision to the 2021 budget shows the salary for an assistant planner position under the community development (planning) department increased from $53,859 to $60,000. The revision also reflects the removal of a planning secretary position.

Uran previously discussed the city's choice to not move forward with raises during a previous council meeting.