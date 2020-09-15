Crown Point advances $7 million St. Francis project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Officials at the University of St. Francis aren't wasting time when it comes to going forward with a $7 million building expansion.

The Plan Commission granted site development approval on Monday and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the nursing school at 10 a.m. Friday at 12800 Mississippi Parkway.

The expansion of the University of St. Francis is just part of a major development being planned on a 510-acre property at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 that will also include a new hospital and the potential relocation of Andrean High School.

Groundbreaking for the new hospital is expected to take place later this month, a Franciscan Alliance spokesman said.

The addition of 19,000 square feet of academic space at the University of St. Francis will double the university site's footprint and enrollment is also expected to double, said Sandie Phalen, director of marketing, development and enrollment at the University of St. Francis in Crown Point.

The project will be completed by July 20 and classes will start in fall 2021, Phalen said.