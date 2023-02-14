CROWN POINT — A Tuesday afternoon fire at the Cypress Pointe apartments on the city's south side displaced one family, but quick evacuation and an aggressive response by firefighters contained the fire to one unit.

Crown Point Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 900 block of Cypress Point Drive just after 3:30 p.m., according to the department.

"Turn 2 found heavy smoke in the common areas and made a quick, interior attack holding the fire to one apartment. No injuries were reported and one family was displaced," the department reported. "The cause remains under investigation."

The American Red Cross and the apartment's management assisted the displaced and affected residents, according to Crown Point Fire Rescue.

Other residents evacuated and called 911 after being alerted by smoke alarms, according to the department, which thanked Crown Point police officers for evacuating residents and controlling the scene, and neighboring fire departments for providing assistance while Crown Point responded to the fire.