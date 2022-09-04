Crown Point appoints first female head of planning department

CROWN POINT — Grace Roman will be the first woman to lead the Crown Point Planning Department.

“Serving in this role is a great opportunity for me to show anyone out there if you have something you are committed to, you can accomplish it by placing one foot in front of the other,” Roman said in a news release announcing the appointment. “Following your passions can lead you to some incredible places.”

She will take over as the city's planning administrator Sept. 6, replacing newly appointed Crown Point Chief of Staff Anthony Schlueter as the city's planning administrator.

Schlueter replaced longtime Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski in August. Falkowski joined the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority as the chief operating officer, reuniting with former Crown Point Mayor David Uran, who was hired as the president and CEO of the SSCVA in the spring.

Roman previously served as the assistant planner for Crown Point. She has also been a GIS technician with M.S. Simpson and Co., a consultant for the LaPorte Urban Enterprise Association, the assistant planner for the city of LaPorte and a program assistant for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Lake Michigan Coastal Program. Roman earned a bachelor's degree in geography and biology from Valparaiso University and a master's degree in geospatial sciences in geography, geology and planning from Missouri State University.

Roman also obtained a certificate in watershed management through Purdue University Extension and a graduate certificate in environmental monitoring and sampling from Missouri State University. From 2019 to 2021, Roman served on the Indiana Geographic Information Council.

Mayor Pete Land called Roman "the right choice" to lead the department.

“I am confident she will continue to lead the department in the right direction, given her previous experience with the city and extensive knowledge not only in planning, but related fields," Land said in the news release.

Schlueter became the planning administrator in 2015 and worked with Roman during her time as assistant planner.

“Her educational background in geography and planning, along with her knowledge and experience with GIS mapping software and data, will make her a tremendous asset as the head of the Planning Department," Schlueter said in the release.

Roman said she is excited to return to Crown Point, adding that she would like to see the city thrive.