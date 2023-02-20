CROWN POINT — Josh Watson has taken over as the city's new planning administrator.

Watson joined the Crown Point Planning Department in July as an assistant planner. Before that, he worked for the village of Lynwood, Illinois, for nine years in various roles, including resource manager and information technology coordinator.

“Josh has proven to be a strong leader in our Planning Department over the past few months,” Mayor Pete Land said in a news release. "I am confident he will continue to lead the department in the right direction.”

Watson has a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Ashford University. He said his goal is to make the entire planning and development process as efficient as possible.

“I am thrilled to have the ability to help developers while upholding the city of Crown Point's building and development standards,” he said. “As a Crown Point resident, I love this city. The Planning Department is helping shape the future of Crown Point, and I am honored to not only be trusted in the position, but to help guide it in the right direction.”

Watson was officially appointed Monday after the Crown Point Plan Commission accepted Grace Benninger's resignation as planning administrator. Benninger was tapped to lead the department in September, after her predecessor, Anthony Schlueter, was named Crown Point chief of staff.

PHOTOS: Crown Point finishes up phase one of downtown parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion Crown Point just completed a big parking expansion