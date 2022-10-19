Crown Point approves $47 million city budget for 2023

CROWN POINT — The City Council unanimously approved a 2023 budget of $47,086,848 during a special meeting Monday night.

The city's 2022 budget was $39,348,327. Much of the increase in the 2023 budget came from the inclusion of American Rescue Plan Act money, Mayor Pete Land has explained. Aside from a premium pay ordinance that gave city employees who worked during the pandemic a one-time bonus, Crown Point has not spent any of the $6.9 million in ARPA funds the city received.

Land said about $5 million in ARPA funds has been earmarked for the Sauerman Woods Stormwater Retention Project, though the project may not use the full amount.

Higher fuel costs and a 4% raise for all full-time city employees account for much of the remaining increase.

Since 2015, the Crown Point Police Department has been supplementing fuel expenditures with a grant, but Land said the grant expires this year and is not renewable.

The loss of the additional money paired with unprecedented fuel costs bumped the operating supplies line of the police budget from $140,000 in 2022 to $200,000 in 2023.

The budget lays out a similar increase for the fire department; the garage and motor supplies budget would go from $31,000 to $70,000. The garage and motor supplies budget for the motor vehicle fund would go from $75,000 to $105,000.

All full-time employees, elected officials and monthly salary employees would be eligible for the 4% raise. There would be no automatic raise for part-time city employees, but maximum hourly pay would be brought up to $15.

In 2022, full-time employees and elected officials received a 6% raise after not getting a raise in 2020.

The budget includes the renewal of a general obligation bond set to expire in February 2023. Land said the $3 million bond would not result in a tax rate increase.