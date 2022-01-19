Crown Point approves bid to demolish unsafe property

CROWN POINT — Demolition is on the horizon for a vacant, graffiti-ridden property located at 312 Oak Circle.

The Crown Point Board of Public Works and Safety approved a demolition bid for an unsafe property Wednesday. Attorney Joe Irak said an unsafe emergency order was issued for the property in April 2021. Over the summer the dilapidated garage and several overgrown trees were removed, but the house remains.

During a Jan. 12 meeting, a demolition order was issued, meaning the city can demolish the building in 30 days. Also during the Jan. 12 meeting, the board approved a motion to have the city's legal team work with the Building Department to collect three proposals for a tear down. The property owner is trying to sell the land and is also seeking demolition proposals.

The city received two bids: one for $12,395 from Austgen Equipment and another for $4,800 from Ziese and Sons Excavating. The board unanimously approved the bid from Ziese and Sons. Crown Point Mayor David Uran called the bid "the lowest and most reasonable offer."

“I think it is a good price and it shows the neighborhood that we are taking the property seriously and that help is on the way," Uran said.