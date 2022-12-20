Crown Point approves new legislative districts

The map was drawn by the Crown Point Redistricting Committee, which consisted of council President Zack Bryan, D-at large; Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th; Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3rd; and City Council attorney Pat Schuster.

To ensure equal representation, each district needs to have a population of about 6,800 residents, Kyres said. Under the new map, District 1 has 6,833 residents, District 2 has 6,482, District 3 has 7,222, District 4 has 6,511, and District 5 has 6,434.