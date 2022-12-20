 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point approves new legislative districts

Crown Point City Hall Stock

The new districts have a total deviation of 11.6%. 

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point City Council unanimously approved new aldermanic districts during a special meeting Monday. 

All municipal legislative maps have to be redrawn after each new census to keep districts equal. From 2010 to 2020, Crown Point's population grew from 27,317 to 34,621. According to the proposed map, most of the city's recent population growth has occurred in the 5th District.  

CP districts

These are the new Crown Point aldermanic districts. 

The map was drawn by the Crown Point Redistricting Committee, which consisted of council President Zack Bryan, D-at large; Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th; Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3rd; and City Council attorney Pat Schuster. 

To ensure equal representation, each district needs to have a population of about 6,800 residents, Kyres said. Under the new map, District 1 has 6,833 residents, District 2 has 6,482, District 3 has 7,222, District 4 has 6,511, and District 5 has 6,434. 

The map has a total population deviation of 11.6%. 

Some residents may have new city council representatives; ballots for upcoming elections can be viewed at indianavoters.in.gov. Sauerman said the new map has "a lot of changes. More than we expected."

Councilman Chad Jeffries, D-1, said Crown Point has seen some "hyper population growth" that was not reflected in the most recent census. He suggested that the council look into hiring a company that collects updated census data to "get our numbers and districts more accurate and then see where that actually puts the city as far as grant opportunities."

Drasga noted that the city can redraw the districts in two years if the 2020 census data is found to be inaccurate. 

"I think it might be beneficial for the city in the long run," Jeffries said. 

