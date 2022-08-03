Crown Point awards bid for Sauerman Woods stormwater retention project

CROWN POINT — Austgen Equipment Inc. will be completing the first phase of the stormwater retention project planned for Sauerman Woods Park.
The Crown Point Board of Public Works selected Austgen during a Wednesday morning meeting after the bid was reviewed by the legal department and a team of engineers. The city received a total of three bids: one from G.E. Marshall Inc. for about $2.9 million, one from Austgen Equipment Inc. for about $2.3 million and one from Dyer Construction Company Inc. for about $3.2 million.
First unveiled in 2017, the Sauerman Woods project involves the creation of a stormwater retention lake, complete with paddle boats and pickleball courts.
The first phase of the project will include the excavation of the 3-acre lake, construction of the necessary stormwater lines and the removal of the existing Hub Pool and pool house. Phase one is slated to begin in late August and be completed by the end of the year.
Phase two will likely begin at the end of 2022 or the start of 2023. According to a city news release, phase two "will focus on upgrading recreational amenities," creating pickleball courts, relocating the sand volleyball courts, adding oversized parking and renovating the existing skate park at the Crown Point Sportsplex.
The third phase, creating a four-leg roundabout at U.S. 231 and 113th Avenue, will likely be completed in 2024.
One leg of the roundabout will serve as the main entrance to the park; the existing entrance on east South Street will be gated off.
The city has also partnered with Friends of the Military to create a walking path around the lake area with tribute walls detailing the conflicts of World War I and World War II as part of the 10.5-mile Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway.
During the Wednesday BOW meeting, Mayor Pete Land said the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission has been a huge supporter of the project, contributing $3 million.
“Our staff is excited to see work begin on this project. Sauerman Woods Park is one of our destination parks in the city of Crown Point, and these improvements will enhance the quality of life for not only nearby residents, but the community,” Land said in the news release.