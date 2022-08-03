Crown Point awards bid for Sauerman Woods stormwater retention project

The third phase, creating a four-leg roundabout at U.S. 231 and 113th Avenue, will likely be completed in 2024.

One leg of the roundabout will serve as the main entrance to the park; the existing entrance on east South Street will be gated off.

The city has also partnered with Friends of the Military to create a walking path around the lake area with tribute walls detailing the conflicts of World War I and World War II as part of the 10.5-mile Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway.

During the Wednesday BOW meeting, Mayor Pete Land said the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission has been a huge supporter of the project, contributing $3 million.

“Our staff is excited to see work begin on this project. Sauerman Woods Park is one of our destination parks in the city of Crown Point, and these improvements will enhance the quality of life for not only nearby residents, but the community,” Land said in the news release.