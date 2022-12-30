Crown Point board approves height variance for cold-storage facility

CROWN POINT — The Board of Zoning Appeals granted a building-height variance Tuesday in an early step in a New Jersey company’s effort to build a frozen-food warehouse at the Interstate 65-U.S. 231 interchange.

RLS Logistics, an operator of 13 warehouses in the nation’s “cold chain” food-distribution network, hopes to build a facility as tall as 140 feet at 13450 Mississippi Parkway. The city’s height limit for buildings in the Point 65 business park is 65 feet.

“Chicago’s food and beverage manufacturing industry is the largest in the nation and is underserved from a cold-storage capacity standpoint,” Tarun Lalwani, an RLS vice president, said during a presentation over the Zoom online conferencing application. He called Crown Point an “ideal location” for a facility that “will allow for nationwide transport, will serve as a consolidation center (and) as an in-market storage facility for customers.”

RLS is proposing a $65 million investment in a building that would have just under 400,000 square feet of floor space and a capacity of 25,000 to 27,000 pallets on a 33-acre parcel. The first phase of the project would include a conventionally operated, 55-foot-high building; the second, an automated facility as tall as 140 feet.

Phase 1 could be complete by May 2024, according to RLS’s presentation, and phase 2 in mid-2026. Ultimately, the facility as proposed would employ 180 people, with hourly workers averaging a wage of $20 and salaried workers averaging $65,000 annually.

The automated warehouse — called an ASRS, for automated storage and retrieval system — has several advantages, RLS officials said. It would reduce employees’ exposure to temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero; it would remove waste caused by human error; and it would allow cranes to operate 24 hours a day, including in the dark.

The 140-foot height would improve storage density and allow automated cranes to operate more efficiently, they said. And a smaller roofline made possible by the taller building would reduced temperature loss.

Upon questioning from BZA members, RLS executives said the full facility would have 54 truck bays, and they expect traffic of 10 to 30 trucks a day.

The traffic issue brought the meeting’s only remonstrance, from Franciscan Alliance, which is building the Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital in the business park. That project required its own variance to allow a height of 132 feet.

Franciscan attorney Bob Corbin said the organization is concerned about truck traffic to and from the RLS facility using Mississippi Parkway along the hospital campus, where a roundabout is planned for the entrance. He also suggested that Franciscan-owned construction company Tonn and Blank’s ownership of Mississippi south of 129th Avenue presented complications.

Corbin and Kevin Burchheit, a land planner with the firm Krieg DeVault representing Franciscan, suggested that the ASRS building’s height would produce excess traffic, according to standard traffic modelling, and therefore constituted grounds for the BZA to consider rejecting the variance request.

Corbin said he was encouraged by the RLS presentation but still requested a 30-day deferral to allow Franciscan to meet with RLS to discuss its concerns.

The RLS officials argued that a taller facility wouldn’t produce more traffic than a conventional, shorter building, but the tall ASRS portion of the project is critical to their business model. They requested a vote on the variance Tuesday.

BZA member John Marshall argued that the variance vote was a simple one — the building’s height “is the only question we have.” Other issues would take the BZA “off its tracks.”

A majority of the BZA was content to consider the height issue separately from other considerations, and approved the variance 4-1, with member Richard Sauerman voting "no."

The full project still faces review by the Plan Commission and City Council.

“We have a long way to go for this process,” said BZA member Dan Rohaley, also a member of the Plan Commission. “This isn’t a slam-dunk deal.”