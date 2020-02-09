Crown Point brightens up its downtown

CROWN POINT — Crown Point has plans to make the downtown square lighter, brighter and safer.

The Board of Public Works has approved a $22,870 contract with Emcor Hyre Electric of Highland to add new lighting to the square.

The contract includes replacing existing 150-watt high pressure sodium lamps with 80 ballast bypass LED post top lamps and the addition of 26 polycarbonate plastic globes, said Doug Brite, public works engineering superintendent.

Other bids were received from Midwestern Electric of East Chicago at $33,660 and Meade Electric in Hammond at $18,716 with materials from Crown Point for a total of $41,628.

The decision to go out for lighting bids was made after Mayor David Uran received a number of calls from residents and downtown business owners who had safety concerns about the dim lighting downtown, Clerk-Treasurer David Benson said.

A timetable as to when the lights would be replaced was not available.

The board also approved a request from Robyn Pappenheim project engineer with DVG Team Inc. to advertise on Feb. 23 for bids for the next phase of the 109th Avenue project.