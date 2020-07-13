Crown Point businessman, community leader dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Richard Schweitzer, a prominent Crown Point businessman, community leader and philanthropist, died Saturday after battling cancer.

He was 88 years old.

Schweitzer perhaps is best known, along with his late wife Jo, for establishing Superior Petroleum Products, Superior Fuels and Smart Stop Stores in 1977, after owning eight gas stations in the 1960s.

He also was the youngest man to make supervisor for Pennsylvania Railroad after graduating from St. Michael’s School in Schererville and Dyer High School.

In the community, Schweitzer at one time served on the Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department, umpired baseball games for youth and senior leagues, helped preserve the Lake County Courthouse and establish St. Anthony Hospital.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and Youche Country Club, among other institutions and organizations.

Prior to his death, Schweitzer donated funds to sponsor the waterfall, welcome center and pool at Crown Point's newly expanded Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA.