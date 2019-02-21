CROWN POINT — The biggest event of the year is returning to Crown Point.
The city is preparing for the 12th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and festivities March 17.
“This is a big deal. We're saying goodbye to winter and inviting people to come out and get involved in festivities with neighbors,” said Diana Bosse, special events director for Crown Point. "It's going to be a fun time, like it is every year."
The holiday will be jam-packed with events, starting with the corned beef and cabbage dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Crown Point Fire Station, at 124 N. East St.
The dinner includes corned beef, cabbage, carrots, roasted red potatoes, bread and butter, dessert and drinks. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $6.50 for kids. A $4 kids hot dog meal is also available.
Additional celebration festivities will begin downtown prior to the parade’s start at dusk.
Food and novelty vendors will be selling concessions, parade novelties, glow sticks and festive Irish-themed items beginning at 3 p.m. on the south side of Crown Point's square on Joliet Street between Main and Court streets.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran’s Office of Special Events is currently accepting applications for both food vendors and parade entries. Applications are available here. The deadline to apply is March 4.
All parade entries must have lights, incorporate the St. Patrick's Day theme and display a banner that lists the entrant's organization. On acceptance, each entrant will be randomly assigned to represent an Irish county during the event. The parade is limited to 32 participants.
"We are looking for local businesses and organizations to showcase themselves with a float, walking group or performance for the parade," Bosse said, adding that political entries are not allowed. Only current elected officials will be permitted to be in the parade, and they cannot hand out election material.
"We have had a lot of great participation in the past. Anyone is welcome to enter and get involved even if you're not a part of a business."
The only nighttime St. Patrick's Day Parade in Northwest Indiana will feature a variety of brightly illuminated floats, emergency vehicles and the Lake County Pipes and Drums with Uran leading as grand marshal along with the junior grand marshal event logo contest winner.
The announcement of the downtown business window decorating winners and a performance by the Lake County Pipes and Drums will kick off the parade at 6:15 p.m.
"The parade is very popular and now is a staple of our many family free events that take place in Crown Point," Uran, who started the parade in 2008, said in a previous Times report.
Parade entries will also be involved in a little competition of their own, Bosse said. Judges will vote on Best Lighting, Celtic Spirit and Best of Show. Winners will be recognized at the April City Council meeting.
The parade will commence during snow, rain or shine on South Main Street around the square.
Entries for the annual logo contest are currently being accepted until Monday.
Children 17 years old and younger can enter by printing off the logo template from the city’s website. Logos must be hand drawn on the template and cannot be computer generated. Logo drawings must also include a St. Patrick’s Day theme, the color green and the words “St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”
Entries can be dropped off or submitted by mail to 1035 Broadway, Suite E., Crown Point.
"We usually get around 75 to 100 logo contest entries turned in every year. It's a fun thing for the local kids to do and be a part of," Bosse said.
The logo contest winner will lead the parade as junior grand marshal and can invite up to 30 guests to ride on Molley the Trolley with them. Along with the first-place winner, second- and third-place winners will act as parade judges and receive VIP tickets for special seating to view the spectacle.
Winners of the logo contest will be announced at the next City Council meeting at 7 p.m. March 4.
"There's always a great turnout. We're excited and hope to make it another fun year for the community," Bosse said.