CROWN POINT — “They answer the call when no one else will ... to serve and protect, to save lives, to respond at a moment’s notice ... the risks are high, with little reward.”
Those words accompanied a video at a dedication service Sunday for a Lake County first responders monument outside First United Methodist Church.
The church, which already had a memorial for 9/11 victims, is now honoring fallen first responders.
“As sort of our gift to the community, we as a congregation are establishing a community first responders memorial in the yard of the church,” explained the Rev. Mark Wilkins, who also serves as Crown Point Police chaplain.
The 9/11 memorial boulder is still there, but it has company at the corner of Main and South streets. Two obelisks, one for 9/11 victims and the other for fallen first responders, have joined the existing memorial.
The fallen first responders obelisk bears the logos of Crown Point Police, Fire and Rescue, Emergency Medical Services and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The obelisk also has plates with the names of three Lake County police personnel killed in the line of duty:
• Britney Rachelle Meux, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, killed March 6, 2012.
• Jeffrey Brady Westerfield, Gary Police Department, killed July 6, 2014.
• Nickolaus Edward Schultz, Merrillville Police Department, killed Sept. 7, 2014.
Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land, noting First United Methodist’s longtime support of first responders, noted, “The fact that the congregation put this together is remarkable and very much appreciated.”
While Crown Point has lost no first responders — police, fire, or EMS — in the line of duty, Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said the town’s department has lost one officer, Tex Minter, during an on-duty assignment in the 1960s.
Mance called the monument “great,” adding, “it recognizes all first responders from the region. It’s a wonderful tribute.”
Crown Point Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Crane said the memorial is “amazing.” A 38-year veteran of the force, Crane noted, “We always recognize our fallen. To remember all the fallen from Lake County is a huge accolade.”
Wilkins said that first responders, by the nature of their service, are called “to service, protect, and sacrifice, if need be. We can be grateful.”
He added, “We come to ask God’s blessings on those who serve every day and the families that support them. You exemplify the values of courage, service, and commitment.”
The service started in the church sanctuary and finished outdoors on the church lawn. The names of fallen first responders were announced, followed by an honor guard. First responders were invited to place a flower at the obelisk honoring their fallen comrades.
Guest speaker Tim McCarthy knows something about putting his life on the line. Today the police chief of Orland Park, Illinois, on March 30, 1981 he was a special agent with the Secret Service who stepped in the way of a bullet intended for then-President Ronald Reagan. Having survived the chest wound, McCarthy spent 22 years with the Secret Service and another 25 in Orland Park.
McCarthy noted the worthiness in the memorial, adding that, sadly, somewhere in America one first responder will die in the line of duty each day.
“No first responder is looking to be a hero,” McCarthy said, adding that anyone can respond to a crisis.
As engraved on the church obelisks, 412 first responders lost their lives on 9/11, as did 2,554 civilians.
Calling first responders the “very backbone to the security of our communities,” McCarthy told the many police, fire, and EMS in attendance, “One day you will save a life, because that is what you have been trained to do. ... Serve your community and wear your uniform with all the pride you can muster.”
Having spoken in Boston following the Boston Marathon bombing in 2014, McCarthy recalled how some people acted instinctively and ran for safety, while others, first responders and civilians alike, headed for the bombing area to help.
“That is what is heroism,” said McCarthy.
The First Methodist Children’s Choir added their voices to the occasion, singing, “You are our heroes. Thank you.”
In closing comments, Wilkins encouraged those on the church lawn to “go back to your communities and use this inspiration of selflessness to build communities of safety, justice, and compassion. ... Go forth in the honor and memory of those who give so much and give to their community above themselves.”