Crown Point clerk’s office preps for relocation
urgent

Crown Point clerk's office preps for relocation

Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — Though preparing to move, the Crown Point Clerk-Treasuer's Office remains a phone call away.

The Clerk-Treasurer's Office will be unavailable Tuesday and Wednesday as it plans to temporarily relocate while construction is done at City Hall.

Chief Deputy Clerk Bette Babjak said services will not be affected by the relocation. 

"Our customers are our highest priority and hope to continue to serve them in the best way possible," Babjak said in an email.

Further information will be released once the office is settled in its new location, Babjak said. 

At this time, residents should mail their water bills, or take them to the drop box located at the end of the Crown Point Police Department parking lot at 124 N. East St. The clerk's office also offers auto debit.

For more information, call 219-662-3235, option 1, or email ctoffice@crownpoint.in.gov.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Pink Ribbon Society struggling
Pink Ribbon Society struggling

This summer, the nonprofit called on the community by sending out an SOS (save our society), however, Pink Ribbon Society Founder Ann Peters said the organization still has a long way to go. 

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

