Crown Point commission agrees to further explore downtown cameras

CROWN POINT — A city board has agreed to further explore partnering with local businesses to install cameras throughout downtown Crown Point.

During a Monday evening meeting, the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission heard from Mayor David Uran about the proposed partnership, which was discussed during a Sunday meeting regarding cameras in the city.

"The city has been looking to provide an extra tool to our law enforcement, or the community in general, for emergencies and/or another tool for litigation that may take place on the square," Uran said.

"There's an idea of putting some cameras ... in the square that will help assist in those areas that I just described."

Uran said the city wants to look into the cameras, which would be consistent with one another, "strictly as a law enforcement tool."

"We've got a great program with the Redevelopment now. We've got rebate and our facade programs. We're looking to add an extra tool to that toolbox to provide a security system that the businesses could put on their buildings to watch their storefronts," Uran said.

If the project were to be approved — it's still in an exploratory phase — Uran said businesses would be able to approach the Redevelopment Commission for a camera.