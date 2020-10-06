Crown Point commission agrees to further explore downtown cameras

CROWN POINT — A city board has agreed to further explore partnering with local businesses to install cameras throughout downtown Crown Point.
During a Monday evening meeting, the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission heard from Mayor David Uran about the proposed partnership, which was discussed during a Sunday meeting regarding cameras in the city.
"The city has been looking to provide an extra tool to our law enforcement, or the community in general, for emergencies and/or another tool for litigation that may take place on the square," Uran said.
"There's an idea of putting some cameras ... in the square that will help assist in those areas that I just described."
Uran said the city wants to look into the cameras, which would be consistent with one another, "strictly as a law enforcement tool."
"We've got a great program with the Redevelopment now. We've got rebate and our facade programs. We're looking to add an extra tool to that toolbox to provide a security system that the businesses could put on their buildings to watch their storefronts," Uran said.
If the project were to be approved — it's still in an exploratory phase — Uran said businesses would be able to approach the Redevelopment Commission for a camera.
"This is not a COVID — this is not a social distancing or mask shaming program," Uran said. "That was first talked about at the Board of Works simply as the fact that the capabilities of these cameras would have opened up the opportunity for us to use CARES money to partner and save our local taxpayers and save (the) Redevelopment (Commission) the burden of expense to be able to accomplish our main goal."
Commission Member Carol Drasga, who also is a councilwoman, said another public forum for the project is needed with more notice.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, city officials gathered via Zoom to clarify its initial downtown camera proposal.
Drasga added she believes its important the City Council sees contracts for the project before anything is signed.
"If we are giving it to the business, what is the contract that the businesses will get? Are we getting three bids? What are the bids that we're getting on the cameras? I'd like to see the camera, the resolution, all that stuff," Drasga said. "I don't want to rush this. It's an issue that I think we need to look into and make sure that everybody on the council is OK with it."
Drasga also asked if the city would still be able to use funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Uran said since the cameras won't be used for coronavirus-related efforts, he didn't think it would be appropriate to use CARES funding.
Commission Member Tom Keilman said he was in support of exploring the cameras, but questioned if there was a precedent for such a program in the state and if it would be allowed under Redevelopment Commission rules.
Keilman also questioned what the parameters of the project would be.
"Would this be open to all businesses and what's the cutoff point in terms of who's available to utilize it if we're to fund it would be my two concerns," Keilman said.
Uran said the pilot program would first focus on the square.
"We've picked the square because that's been our No. 1 area where business owners have come to us because they've invested," he said.
The Commission unanimously agreed to allow Uran to proceed with the process to get all the information on the partnership to the Commission, which will then make a decision.
